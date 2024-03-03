NAS Jacksonville Welcomes Capt. Greg deWindt: A New Era of Leadership Begins

During a significant change of command ceremony at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, leadership was officially passed from Capt. Marc Cantu to Capt. Greg deWindt, marking the commencement of a new chapter for the station. This pivotal moment was overseen by Rear Adm. Ian Johnson, commander of Navy Region Southeast, with Col. Michael Brennan, commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group 41, delivering a keynote speech. The ceremony highlighted Cantu's impactful tenure, which was distinguished by major projects enhancing military readiness, and introduced deWindt's vast experience and vision for the future.

Legacy of Leadership and Excellence

Capt. Marc Cantu, during his tenure, set a high benchmark for operational excellence, notably securing the 2024 Installation Excellence Award for NAS Jax as the best large naval installation worldwide. Under his stewardship, the station conducted 170,000 flight operations supporting strike group pre-deployment exercises and fleet operations, significantly reducing energy consumption by over 10% and saving more than $1.2 million in 2023. Initiatives such as the Navy-wide adoption of the Get Fit program and the transformation of food service operations to the Essential Station Mess model were among the highlights of his leadership, significantly improving the service quality for Sailors and their families.

Introducing Capt. Greg deWindt

Capt. Greg deWindt, taking the helm, is no stranger to leadership and operational excellence. A native of Long Island, New York, his journey in the Navy began in 1991, culminating in an impressive career that spans various significant roles and accomplishments. deWindt's background includes extensive experience as a naval aviator, with deployments that leveraged his expertise in anti-submarine warfare and strategic studies. His academic achievements, including a Masters of Arts Degree in National Security and Strategic Studies and an Executive Master of Business Administration degree, underscore his preparedness for this pivotal role. As the new commander, deWindt is set to leverage his vast experience to further the mission of NAS Jax.

What the Future Holds

With Capt. Ryan Dexter stepping into the role of executive officer following the change of command, NAS Jax is poised for continued success and innovation. The transition of leadership comes at a time when the station is recognized for its excellence and operational achievements under Cantu's leadership. As deWindt takes the reins, there is a palpable sense of anticipation for the continuation of this legacy of excellence. The focus remains on enhancing military readiness, supporting the fleet, and ensuring the well-being of the Sailors, civilians, and their families who call NAS Jax home.

The change of command ceremony not only marked the end of an era but also the beginning of a promising new chapter for Naval Air Station Jacksonville. With Capt. Greg deWindt at the helm, the station looks forward to a future filled with achievements, innovation, and continued excellence in supporting the United States Navy's mission. The seamless transition of leadership is a testament to the enduring strength and resilience of the naval community in Jacksonville, ready to face the challenges of tomorrow with confidence and determination.