Nancy Mace Returns to The Citadel: A Quarter Century of Female Cadet Graduates

In a monumental event echoing a pivotal moment in history, U.S. Representative Nancy Mace is poised to deliver the commencement address at The Citadel, her alma mater, this coming May. The event marks a significant milestone, a quarter-century since Mace etched her name in the annals of The Citadel as its first female graduate.

A Momentous Return

The commencement address, scheduled for 10 a.m. on May 4 at McAlister Field House, holds a particular resonance for Mace. It was in 1996 that she enrolled at The Citadel, following a transformative Supreme Court decision that deemed the males-only policy at the Virginia Military Institute unconstitutional. Her graduation, a year later, broke the gender barrier at the military college, inspiring and paving the way for future female cadets.

In the Footsteps of a Pioneer

The Citadel's graduation ceremony this year is more than just an academic event; it is a celebration of 25 years of female cadet graduates. Since Mace's time, the representation of women in the Corps of Cadets has grown significantly, today standing at about 13%. This upward trend is expected to continue, a testament to the enduring impact of Mace's pioneering journey.

A Trailblazer's Journey

Currently serving South Carolina's First Congressional District since 2021, Mace is not just a trailblazer in the military realm. She has taken her tenacity and leadership skills to the political sphere, where she is at present campaigning for a third term amidst a challenging political landscape. In addition to the Corps of Cadets' ceremony, The Citadel Graduate College will also host an additional ceremony on the same day. Both events will be available for live streaming, ensuring that this historic event resonates far and wide.