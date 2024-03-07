NAF Strikes Decimate Terrorist Enclaves in Katsina, Zamfara

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has launched a decisive offensive against terrorism in the Northwestern region, specifically targeting the enclaves of notorious terrorists Maudi Maudi and Alhaji Na-Shama in Katsina and Zamfara states. These precision airstrikes form part of Operation Hadarin Daji, aimed at eradicating the threats of terrorism, kidnapping, and banditry plaguing the area.

Advertisment

On Tuesday, the air component of Operation Hadarin Daji zeroed in on Maudi Maudi's hideout south of Tsaskiya in Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State. While the immediate fate of Maudi Maudi remains uncertain, AVM Edward Gabkwet, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, confirmed the elimination of several gang members and the engulfment of their base in flames.

A subsequent strike on Wednesday targeted Na-Shama in Ussu village, Nasarawar Mailayi District, Birnin Magaji Local Government Area of Zamfara, leading to the obliteration of his camp and the neutralization of numerous associates.

Impact and Intelligence Gathering

According to AVM Gabkwet, these operations were heavily reliant on reliable human intelligence, which played a crucial role in the success of the airstrikes. The precision of these attacks not only disrupted the terrorists' operations but also minimized the risk to civilian lives, showcasing the Nigerian Air Force's commitment to protecting citizens and restoring peace in the Northwestern region.

The strategic airstrikes conducted by the NAF underscore the effectiveness of Operation Hadarin Daji's proactive approach. By targeting key terrorist leaders and their logistics, the operation aims to dismantle the terror networks operating in the Northwestern states of Nigeria. This ongoing military initiative reflects a strong commitment to securing the region and demonstrates the capabilities of the Nigerian Armed Forces in countering terrorism and insurgency.