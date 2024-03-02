Myanmar Junta Diversifies Military and Energy Ties, Leaning Towards Russia Amid Conflicts

In an effort to reposition its geopolitical and military dependencies, the Myanmar junta is actively seeking to reduce its reliance on China by forging stronger ties with Russia. This strategic pivot comes as Myanmar faces intensified conflict along its borders with India and China, pushing the military-led government towards diversifying its sources for military supplies and embarking on infrastructure and energy projects with Russian collaboration.

Advertisment

Expanding Myanmar-Russia Relations

Recent developments have highlighted a significant shift in Myanmar's international alignments, notably through Dr Kan Zaw, Myanmar's Minister for Investment and Foreign Economic Relations, who visited Moscow with an ambitious agenda. The discussions aimed at advancing projects including the development of a deep-sea port, special economic zones (SEZs), petroleum refinery, thermal power plant (660 MW), and a 330 MW nuclear power plant. Furthermore, the talks also covered promoting trade settlements in national currencies, signaling a deepening economic partnership between Myanmar and Russia. This visit underscores Myanmar's intent to lessen its economic and military dependence on China, amidst the ongoing conflicts with ethnic groups in border areas.

Strengthening Defense Cooperation

Advertisment

The defense relationship between Myanmar and Russia has seen a notable acceleration following the escalation of hostilities between the Myanmar junta and various ethnic factions since last October. The Chief of the Sittwe Naval Base's visit to Russia in October marked a significant step in this direction, with the procurement of naval equipment and the conduct of the first Maritime security exercise in November. A $35 million agreement was signed during this visit, emphasizing the critical role of Russian military support in the junta's efforts to combat rebel groups. With Russia emerging as the largest supplier of military hardware to Myanmar, including Sukhoi fighter jets and rocket launchers, the ties between the two nations have grown stronger, evidenced by the junta's procurement of over 8 million barrels of oil from Russia between March and June 2023 to fuel its air force.

Implications for Regional Stability

The evolving Myanmar-Russia relations pose significant implications for regional stability and geopolitics. India, having developed the Sittwe port for enhancing connectivity to its northeastern region, is closely monitoring the dynamics between the Myanmar Army and the Arakan Army for control over Sittwe city. The shift in Myanmar's alliances and its increased military capabilities, thanks to Russian support, could alter the balance of power in the region, affecting neighboring countries' strategic interests. As Myanmar continues to navigate its complex political and ethnic conflicts, the international community watches closely, assessing the impact of these developments on regional security and the broader geopolitical landscape.