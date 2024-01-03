Mossad Chief Vows Retaliation Against Hamas in Wake of Deputy Chief’s Assassination

In a stark turn of events, David Barnea, the chief of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, has publicly declared a commitment to retaliation against Hamas. The vow comes in the wake of a drone strike, believed to be Israel’s work, which led to the demise of the deputy chief of Hamas, Saleh al-Aruri, in Lebanon. This ongoing confrontation between Israel and Hamas, stemming from the Gaza envelope incident on October 7, has now escalated, with implications of a prolonged and determined pursuit of justice.

Retribution in the Offing

Barnea’s commitment to retaliate is reminiscent of Israel’s historical response to the Munich massacre, suggesting a sustained effort to bring justice. The Mossad chief has threatened to target anyone involved in the October 7 attack on Israel, underscoring the increasing tension between the two entities. The statement implies a continuation of intelligence and military operations to counter what Israel deems as acts of terrorism by Hamas.

Repercussions of the Drone Strike

The drone strike’s aftermath witnessed a vow for revenge from Hamas’s leader, Ismail Haniyeh, following the assassination of his deputy and six others. This has led to a halt in negotiations with Egyptian mediators, pointing towards a further escalation in the conflict. Iran, a primary backer of Hamas, has also denounced the strike and killing of Mr. Al Arouri and his companions.

Underpinning Tensions and Potential Consequences

The implications of this escalation remain unclear. The strike in Hezbollah’s southern Beirut stronghold could potentially transform low-intensity border fighting into an all-out war. Amidst this, Israel continues to seek a clear victory over Hamas, especially after the October 7 attack on southern Israel. The war has displaced about 85% of Gaza’s population from their homes, and a quarter of Gaza’s population faces starvation, according to the United Nations.