en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Mossad Chief Vows Retaliation Against Hamas in Wake of Deputy Chief’s Assassination

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:42 am EST
Mossad Chief Vows Retaliation Against Hamas in Wake of Deputy Chief’s Assassination

In a stark turn of events, David Barnea, the chief of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, has publicly declared a commitment to retaliation against Hamas. The vow comes in the wake of a drone strike, believed to be Israel’s work, which led to the demise of the deputy chief of Hamas, Saleh al-Aruri, in Lebanon. This ongoing confrontation between Israel and Hamas, stemming from the Gaza envelope incident on October 7, has now escalated, with implications of a prolonged and determined pursuit of justice.

Retribution in the Offing

Barnea’s commitment to retaliate is reminiscent of Israel’s historical response to the Munich massacre, suggesting a sustained effort to bring justice. The Mossad chief has threatened to target anyone involved in the October 7 attack on Israel, underscoring the increasing tension between the two entities. The statement implies a continuation of intelligence and military operations to counter what Israel deems as acts of terrorism by Hamas.

Repercussions of the Drone Strike

The drone strike’s aftermath witnessed a vow for revenge from Hamas’s leader, Ismail Haniyeh, following the assassination of his deputy and six others. This has led to a halt in negotiations with Egyptian mediators, pointing towards a further escalation in the conflict. Iran, a primary backer of Hamas, has also denounced the strike and killing of Mr. Al Arouri and his companions.

Underpinning Tensions and Potential Consequences

The implications of this escalation remain unclear. The strike in Hezbollah’s southern Beirut stronghold could potentially transform low-intensity border fighting into an all-out war. Amidst this, Israel continues to seek a clear victory over Hamas, especially after the October 7 attack on southern Israel. The war has displaced about 85% of Gaza’s population from their homes, and a quarter of Gaza’s population faces starvation, according to the United Nations.

0
International Relations Military Terrorism
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Philippines Unswayed by China's Propaganda Efforts, Leaning Toward US Partnership

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Vietnam Reviews and Sets Goals for People-to-People Diplomacy

By Ayesha Mumtaz

President Erdoğan Extends Condolences to Iran: A Gesture of Solidarity and Shared Resolve

By Safak Costu

KCDK-E Calls for Mass Protests Against Kurdish Massacres: A Demand for Justice

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Somalia Demands Apology from IGAD amid Tensions with Ethiopia ...
@Africa · 21 mins
Somalia Demands Apology from IGAD amid Tensions with Ethiopia ...
heart comment 0
State Department Press Briefing Reinforces Commitment to Diplomacy and Democratic Values

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

State Department Press Briefing Reinforces Commitment to Diplomacy and Democratic Values
Iqbal Jassat Lauds Türkiye’s Support for Palestine, Cites ‘Support to Palestine’ Image as Symbol of Solidarity

By BNN Correspondents

Iqbal Jassat Lauds Türkiye's Support for Palestine, Cites 'Support to Palestine' Image as Symbol of Solidarity
Scotland’s Political Landscape: From Global Player under Sturgeon to an Era of Introspection

By Saboor Bayat

Scotland's Political Landscape: From Global Player under Sturgeon to an Era of Introspection
Arjun Atwal Backs Modi’s Pravasi Sports Initiative: A Connection Rooted in Sports

By Salman Khan

Arjun Atwal Backs Modi's Pravasi Sports Initiative: A Connection Rooted in Sports
Latest Headlines
World News
Shammas Malik: Akron's First Millennial Mayor Prioritizing DEI and Climate Change
1 min
Shammas Malik: Akron's First Millennial Mayor Prioritizing DEI and Climate Change
Jim Ross Sheds Light on Wrestling Legends' Relationships on 'Grilling JR'
1 min
Jim Ross Sheds Light on Wrestling Legends' Relationships on 'Grilling JR'
Sunshine Saturday: The Science Behind the Holiday Booking Surge
1 min
Sunshine Saturday: The Science Behind the Holiday Booking Surge
Revere High Basketball Teams Tackle Challenges at Patriot Holiday Tournament
2 mins
Revere High Basketball Teams Tackle Challenges at Patriot Holiday Tournament
Fort Rangers FC Withdraws from KDL's Junior League Amid Relegation Controversy
3 mins
Fort Rangers FC Withdraws from KDL's Junior League Amid Relegation Controversy
The Medicaid Disenrollment Crisis of 2023: A Closer Look at Utah
3 mins
The Medicaid Disenrollment Crisis of 2023: A Closer Look at Utah
Philippines Unswayed by China's Propaganda Efforts, Leaning Toward US Partnership
3 mins
Philippines Unswayed by China's Propaganda Efforts, Leaning Toward US Partnership
BBRF Hosts Webinar on PTSD: A Step Forward in Mental Health Research
4 mins
BBRF Hosts Webinar on PTSD: A Step Forward in Mental Health Research
Laurie Evans Carves History with Record-Breaking Knock in BBL Match
4 mins
Laurie Evans Carves History with Record-Breaking Knock in BBL Match
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
14 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
29 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app