Missile Defense in the 21st Century: The Urgent Need for a Comprehensive Strategy

On March 25, 2019, the Ronald Reagan Ballistic Missile Defense Test Site in the Marshall Islands launched a threat-representative intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). The missile was successfully intercepted by two Ground-based Interceptors from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California. This event underscores the growing missile-based threat to the United States, as argued by three former senior NORAD officials who emphasize that technological advancements in missile capabilities by various adversaries are expanding and diversifying at an accelerated rate.

Evolving Threats: A New Era of Missile Technology

In an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape, adversaries such as Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran are aggressively developing and testing their missile capabilities. The use of hypersonic weapons by Russia in Ukraine, China's tests of a fractional orbital bombardment system, and missile launches by other actors highlight this threat. These advancements are not limited to nation-states; non-state actors also pose a significant risk.

The Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) system, including the upcoming Next Generation Interceptor (NGI), is part of the strategy to counter these threats. However, it is not sufficient to counter all threats, including cruise or air-launched ballistic missiles. In this new era of missile technology, the United States must adapt its defense strategy accordingly.

A Comprehensive Air and Missile Defense Strategy

Three former senior NORAD officials advocate for an integrated air and missile defense system that includes a multi-domain sensor network, versatile defensive capabilities, a responsive command and control architecture, and scalable conventional response options. This strategy acknowledges that the homeland is no longer a sanctuary but could be a theater of war.

The op-ed calls for a comprehensive air and missile defense strategy that is adequately funded by Congress. This funding would enable competitive development, thorough testing, and sustainable production of air and missile defense systems. All combatant commanders would be provided with the necessary capabilities to defend both the homeland and US forces abroad.

The Imperative for Congressional Action

The growing and diversifying missile-based threats necessitate an urgent response from the United States. The current defense systems are inadequate to counter all threats, and a comprehensive air and missile defense strategy is required. Congress must recognize the importance of funding this strategy to ensure the safety and security of the United States and its allies.

As we move forward in this new era of missile technology, the United States must remain vigilant and proactive in its defense strategy. The March 25, 2019, ICBM intercept test demonstrated the potential of the GMD system, but it also highlighted the need for a more comprehensive approach to missile defense. The time for action is now.

In this rapidly changing world, the United States can no longer afford to rely on outdated defense systems. The growing missile-based threat to the US homeland is a stark reminder that the nation's security must be a top priority. It is imperative that Congress provides the necessary funding for a comprehensive air and missile defense strategy to protect the United States and its allies from these evolving threats.

The op-ed by the three former senior NORAD officials serves as a call to action. The United States must recognize the urgency of this situation and take the necessary steps to ensure its defense capabilities are up to the task. The future of the nation's security depends on it.

Headline: "Missile Defense in the 21st Century: The Urgent Need for a Comprehensive Strategy"