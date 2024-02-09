Military Housing Revolution: Doral's New Residential Community for Service Members

Amidst the tropical backdrop of Doral, Florida, engineers break ground on a new military housing community, a stone's throw away from the U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) headquarters. This 51-acre development, marking the first military housing initiative in South Florida since the closure of Homestead Air Force Base's residential units in 1992, is set to redefine the living experience for service members and their families in the region.

Advertisment

Foundations of a Modern Military Residence

The project, following over eight years of meticulous planning, is designed to address the escalating living costs in the area and provide affordable, high-quality housing options. The community will comprise 139 units, a mix of apartments, duplexes, townhouses, and single-family homes. These state-of-the-art dwellings cater to both accompanied and unaccompanied service members, creating a diverse and inclusive residential environment.

The land for this development was transferred by the Federal Aviation Administration to the Army at no cost, a testament to the collaborative efforts behind this initiative. The project is part of the Department of Defense's Military Housing Privatization Initiative, which began in the mid-1990s. This initiative aims to provide comfortable housing near duty stations by partnering with private sector housing partners who invest in the construction and maintenance of the housing over a 50-year period.

Advertisment

Building Communities, Shaping Lives

"This housing community will significantly improve the quality of life for our service members and their families," said a representative from the Department of Defense. "It's more than just buildings; it's about creating a sense of belonging and fostering a supportive community."

The development is being constructed by Lendlease, a leading international property and infrastructure group. The company is renowned for its commitment to sustainability and creating vibrant, connected communities, aligning perfectly with the objectives of this project.

Advertisment

A Future in Progress

The new community is set to be completed in phases, with some units available by Summer 2026 and full completion expected by early 2027. This timeline underscores the urgency and importance of the project in meeting the housing needs of the growing military population in the region.

SOUTHCOM, established in 1963 and relocated to South Florida in 1997, is a key command responsible for defense and security cooperation in the Caribbean, Central America, and South America, as well as military operations in the region. The new housing community will serve as a home base for the service members assigned to this critical command, providing a comfortable and welcoming environment amidst their demanding duties.

As the sun sets over Doral, the sounds of construction continue, heralding the dawn of a new era in military housing. The vision of a modern, supportive, and affordable residential community for service members and their families is no longer a distant dream but a tangible reality taking shape, brick by brick.