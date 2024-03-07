Military Detains Lieutenant Colonel Darwin Depablos for Disobedience in Venezuela

Military sources have revealed the detention of Lieutenant Colonel Darwin Depablos Sandoval, a high-ranking officer of the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB), highlighting a significant incident within Venezuela's military ranks. Serving as the commander of the GNB Rural Command Detachment No. 35-2, Depablos Sandoval faces investigation for alleged disobedience and insubordination, with the arrest executed by members of the Military Counterintelligence.

Details of the Detention

The capture of Depablos Sandoval occurred at Los Curitos intersection, within the Aramendi parish of José Antonio Páez municipality, a strategic location in the Apure state. This operation was meticulously planned and led by the Military Prosecutor's Office 52, which has national jurisdiction over such matters. The General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (Dgcim) supported the arrest, underlining the gravity of the accusations against the lieutenant colonel.

Simultaneous Operation Leads to Multiple Arrests

In a related development, military operatives detained six individuals accused of ammunition trafficking at the La Aduana Citizen Service Point in El Amparo, Apure. This operation yielded the seizure of a 9 mm Astra pistol, ammunition, and several communication devices, indicating a well-coordinated effort to clamp down on illicit activities within the region. The individuals, now in custody, face charges of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, marking a significant crackdown on crime by Venezuelan military forces.

Implications and Observations

The detention of a high-ranking military officer coupled with the arrest of individuals involved in ammunition trafficking paints a complex picture of the challenges facing Venezuela's security apparatus. These events underscore the military's active role in maintaining order and the legal ramifications of disobedience and insubordination within its ranks. As these cases progress, they will likely shed light on the broader issues of discipline and illegal activities plaguing the nation, offering insights into the Venezuelan military's internal dynamics and its approach to national security.