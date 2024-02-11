Military Branches Leverage Super Bowl for Youth Recruitment

In a bid to reach the nation's youth and address the ongoing recruitment crisis, multiple branches of the military are leveraging the power of the Super Bowl. This year, the Army, Air Force, and Navy will use the event to connect with young Americans, each employing unique strategies tailored to the modern media landscape.

Army Targets Hispanics with Multilingual Campaign

The Army has invested in advertising space on ViX, Paramount+, Reddit, and Instagram, with a particular focus on Hispanic outreach. In addition to these platforms, the branch will also air commercials on Univision during the Spanish broadcast of the game. By engaging this demographic, the Army hopes to tap into the diverse talent pool that Hispanic Americans represent.

Air Force Embraces Immersive Experiences

The Air Force is taking a different approach, focusing on immersive experiences to captivate potential recruits. The Thunderbirds, the Air Force's aerial demonstration squadron, will perform a flyover during the Super Bowl. Furthermore, the branch will release a Snapchat lens, allowing fans to immerse themselves in the excitement of the event from a uniquely Air Force perspective.

Navy Showcases Musical Talent and Regional Appeal

The Navy, meanwhile, will have a presence in the joint military color guard, showcasing its musicians' talents. The branch will also air a 30-second commercial during the game in 14 key recruiting markets. Additionally, the Navy will run a commercial during the Paramount broadcast, ensuring that its message reaches a wide audience.

Notably absent from the in-game advertising lineup is the Marine Corps. Having met its recruiting goals last year, the branch has opted for a different strategy. Instead, it will air four pre- and post-game commercials on Paramount+, aligning with its 'Shifting Threats' campaign.

While none of the branches have disclosed their spending on these ad campaigns, it's clear that they view the Super Bowl as an invaluable opportunity to engage with Gen Z. As the nation's youth tunes in to watch the game, the military will be there, ready to inspire and recruit the next generation of service members.

In this digital age, where streaming platforms and social media reign supreme, the military's approach to recruitment is evolving. The Super Bowl, with its massive viewership and cultural significance, serves as the perfect stage for this new strategy. By embracing modern media and engaging with young Americans on their terms, the military branches aim to overcome the recruitment crisis and ensure a strong, diverse force for the future.