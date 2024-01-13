en English
Military

Middle East Military Escalations: Ripple Effects on Global Economy and Inflation

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:35 am EST
Middle East Military Escalations: Ripple Effects on Global Economy and Inflation

In a world interconnected by global commerce and intertwined destinies, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have begun to cast long shadows on the global economy. The recent escalation of military actions in the Red Sea region, involving the US and UK airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, has triggered a ripple effect reaching far beyond the region’s boundaries. This military response was a counteraction against the Houthi’s claimed retaliatory actions following Israel’s bombing campaign in Gaza.

The Red Sea Shipping Dilemma

The Red Sea holds strategic importance as a critical commercial route linking the Mediterranean Sea via the Suez Canal. The escalating tensions have prompted many companies to reroute their vessels to circumvent the affected area, leading to longer shipping routes around southern Africa.

The diversion has spiked freight costs, adding another burden to the already strained global supply chains grappling with the challenges of pandemic-induced disruptions. However, despite the heightened military activities, experts opine that the strikes will have a limited effect on the global economy.

Inflationary Pressure Amid Geopolitical Tensions

The disruption of shipping routes and the upward pressure on energy prices present a daunting challenge for central banks. These institutions, striving to maintain a 2% inflation target, now find themselves navigating through the turbulent waters of geopolitical tensions and economic stability.

Adding another layer of complexity is the surge in oil prices, a direct consequence of the conflict in the Middle East. The fluctuation in oil prices and the potential disruption in global crude oil supplies due to attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea have gripped the world with concern.

China’s Military Purge and the Taiwan Question

While the world’s eyes are on the Middle East, another geopolitical development is unfolding in the East. President Xi Jinping’s extensive purge of China’s military, citing corruption concerns, has raised eyebrows and questions about China’s military capabilities.

There are warnings about the human and financial consequences of a potential war with Taiwan. The damages could skyrocket to approximately $10 trillion, equating to approximately 10% of global GDP. This situation serves as a stark reminder of the intricate interplay between geopolitical events and economic stability, affecting not just nations, but the entire global order.

Military
Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Military

