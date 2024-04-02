Mali Turmoil Intensifies: FAMa, Wagner, MLNA Clash Amidst MINUSMA Exit

In a significant escalation of conflict in Mali, the Malian Armed Forces (FAMa) alongside Russian private military company Wagner are entangled in a fierce struggle against Azawad separatists (MLNA) and the mounting insurgency led by AQIM and JNIM. This confrontation gains prominence as the United Nations' peacekeeping force, MINUSMA, concludes its operations in the region, signaling a pivotal shift in Mali's security landscape.

Advertisment

Strategic Shifts and Frontline Clashes

As MINUSMA wraps up its mission, with recent withdrawals from strategic locations like Aguelhok and Tessalit, the vacuum left is quickly becoming a battleground for control. Following the UN's departure, FAMa and Wagner forces, in a bid to secure these erstwhile UN bases, moved northward, only to be met with stiff resistance from MLNA fighters employing guerrilla tactics. This has notably occurred at Anefis, where MLNA's hit-and-run attacks have significantly stalled the army's northern advance, underscoring the complexities of Mali's current conflict dynamics.

Control and Resistance

Advertisment

The departure of MINUSMA forces from Kidal, a strategic and symbolic stronghold currently under MLNA control, has further complicated the situation. This region, regarded as the capital of the MLNA movement, is now a focal point for both symbolic and tactical control. The MLNA's successful seizure of former UN bases and surrounding towns, following their blockade of FAMa and Wagner advancements, illustrates a significant shift in power dynamics within Mali, potentially altering the balance of power in favor of the separatists.

Implications for Regional Stability

The ongoing conflict in Mali, exacerbated by the exit of UN forces and the escalating violence between FAMa, Wagner, and MLNA, poses severe implications for regional stability and civilian safety. With each faction vying for control, the vacuum left by MINUSMA's departure has not only led to increased hostilities but has also left civilians in a precarious position, caught between opposing forces. The struggle for power in Mali is far from over, with the potential for further escalation as each party seeks to consolidate its position in the wake of MINUSMA's exit.