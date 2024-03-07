Madras High Court Upholds Compulsory Retirement for OTA Chennai Driver Over Extended Absence

The Madras High Court recently reinforced the importance of discipline within military services, dismissing a writ petition by S Harikrishnan, who faced compulsory retirement from the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai for being absent from work for 99 days without authorization. Harikrishnan, who joined OTA as a driver in September 2011, challenged his dismissal, arguing that a severe back injury prevented him from returning to work post his sanctioned 17 days of leave.

Background and Legal Proceedings

Harikrishnan's prolonged absence began after an accident at home during his officially sanctioned leave, leading to severe back pain and subsequent medical advice to extend his rest period. Despite providing a medical certificate and explaining his inability to undergo surgery, the OTA found his absence unauthorized and initiated compulsory retirement proceedings. The Central Administrative Tribunal and, subsequently, the Madras High Court upheld this decision, emphasizing the critical nature of discipline in military-related services.

Court's Observation on Discipline and Precedent

The division bench, consisting of Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice N Senthilkumar, underscored the paramount importance of discipline in the armed forces. The court remarked that Harikrishnan's failure to report his extended absence was a serious lapse, potentially setting a detrimental precedent if not addressed with appropriate seriousness. The judges also highlighted that while absences might occur, they should, as far as possible, be authorized, and employees should be given the opportunity to explain their absence before any disciplinary action is taken.

Conclusion: The Importance of Accountability

In its ruling, the court affirmed that the punishment of compulsory retirement was neither disproportionate nor unjust, considering Harikrishnan's past record of unauthorized leaves. This decision not only underscores the critical importance of maintaining strict discipline within military and related services but also serves as a reminder of the consequences of disregarding organizational rules and the expectation of accountability from all employees, regardless of their position or circumstances.