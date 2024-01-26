Lt. Gen. Roger Turner Assumes Command of III Marine Expeditionary Force Amid Modernization Efforts

After a delay caused by a senator's hold on military nominations, Lieutenant General Roger Turner has finally assumed command of the III Marine Expeditionary Force (III MEF) based in Okinawa, Japan. The change-of-command ceremony took place at the Marine Corps Air Station Futenma on January 26, 2024, marking the beginning of a new era for III MEF under Turner's leadership.

III MEF: A Key Element in Countering Chinese Military

Comprised of approximately 27,000 Marines, the III MEF plays a crucial role in maintaining regional stability in the Indo-Pacific. It's a key component of the Marine Corps' modernization efforts designed to counter the Chinese military. As a forward-deployed force in the Pacific theater, III MEF is capable of a range of operations from crisis response to combat operations.

Senator's Protest Causes Promotion Holdup

Turner's promotion was delayed due to a protest by Senator Tommy Tuberville against a Pentagon policy on abortion-related leave and travel costs for troops. This policy issue led Tuberville to put a hold on several military nominations, including that of Turner. However, under pressure from fellow lawmakers, Tuberville lifted his block in December 2023, paving the way for Turner's assumption of command.

Turner's Impressive Military Background

Turner is no stranger to military leadership. His military career spans several decades, starting as an enlisted Marine before commissioning in 1989. He has led troops in combat in Iraq and Afghanistan and has held numerous command positions. His previous assignments include the Capabilities Development Directorate, the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, 1st Marine Division, and acting deputy commandant for plans, policies, and operations after Lt. Gen. David Furness's retirement in July 2023.

As Turner takes over the reins, Lt. Gen. James Bierman, his predecessor, has been assigned as the deputy commandant for plans, policies, and operations. As Turner steps into his new role, he brings with him a wealth of experience and a clear vision for the future of III MEF. His leadership will undoubtedly be instrumental in the Marine Corps' efforts to maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.