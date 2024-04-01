Lou Conter, Final USS Arizona Survivor of Pearl Harbor, Dies at 102

Lou Conter, the last living survivor on board the USS Arizona during the infamous Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, has died at the age of 102. Conter passed away due to congestive heart failure at his home in Grass Valley, California, marking the end of an era for the survivors of one of the most pivotal moments in American history.

Advertisment

Heroic Legacy and Military Service

Enlisting in the Navy at 18, Lou Conter was a quartermaster on the Arizona when the attack occurred. He vividly recalled the chaos and horror of December 7, 1941, when a bomb ignited the ship's gunpowder, causing a massive explosion. Despite the peril, Conter and his fellow sailors bravely attempted to rescue their trapped and injured comrades. After Pearl Harbor, Conter continued to serve with distinction, flying over 200 combat missions in the Pacific and later becoming the Navy's first SERE officer, training pilots and crew in survival techniques.

A Life of Honor and Remembrance

Advertisment

In his post-military life, Conter remained a dedicated advocate for remembering those lost at Pearl Harbor, attending remembrance ceremonies and sharing his story to honor the 2,403 men who died that day. He stressed the importance of recognizing these individuals as the true heroes of Pearl Harbor, dismissing any personal hero accolades. Conter's humility and dedication to memorializing his fallen comrades underscored his character and left a lasting impact on the narrative of Pearl Harbor.

Legacy and Reflections

As we reflect on the life of Lou Conter, his passing not only signifies the loss of the last living link to the USS Arizona but also serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by so many during World War II. Conter's story, from his heroic actions during the Pearl Harbor attack to his lifelong commitment to honoring those who perished, continues to inspire and educate future generations. His legacy, captured in his autobiography and shared through his public appearances, ensures that the lessons and memories of December 7, 1941, will never be forgotten.