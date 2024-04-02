Lou Conter, Final USS Arizona Survivor of Pearl Harbor Attack, Dies at 102

Lou Conter, the last known survivor of the battleship Arizona, which was catastrophically sunk during Japan's surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, has died at his home in Grass Valley, California, at the age of 102. His death not only marks the end of an era but also reminds us of the brave individuals who faced unimaginable horrors on December 7, 1941, a day that forever changed the course of American history.

Surviving the Unthinkable

Conter was serving as a quartermaster on the USS Arizona when it was targeted in the early hours of the attack. Despite the chaos, he managed to survive the explosion that claimed the lives of 1,177 of his fellow sailors and Marines. In the aftermath, Conter played a critical role in the rescue efforts, assisting survivors and recovering bodies, showcasing the resilience and bravery that would define his military career.

A Lifetime of Service

Following the attack on Pearl Harbor, Conter's service to his country didn't end. He went on to fly 200 combat missions in the Pacific during World War II, participating in daring rescues and critical operations that earned him the Distinguished Flying Cross. His commitment continued through the Korean War and beyond, as he helped establish the Navy's SERE (Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape) program, preparing countless servicemen and women for the challenges of warfare.

Legacy of a Hero

Conter's passing is more than the loss of a veteran; it signifies the closing chapter of direct eyewitness accounts from one of America's darkest days. Yet, his memoirs and the stories he shared ensure that the bravery, sacrifice, and resilience of those who served on the USS Arizona will never be forgotten. Conter's life serves as a powerful reminder of the cost of freedom and the valor of those who defend it.