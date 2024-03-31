Lithuanian Armed Forces to Launch Drone Capability by 2027, Aiming for Self-Sufficiency in Defence Technology

Lithuania's State Defence Council (VGT) has made a landmark decision to operationalize the Lithuanian Armed Forces' drone capability by 2027. Kęstutis Budrys, the president's chief national security adviser, emphasized the integration of drone capabilities with existing military functions, rather than forming a separate unit. This strategic move, coupled with an annual allocation of approximately 30 million euros for development, marks a significant step towards bolstering national defense.

Strategic Development and Legislative Changes

The council's decision underlines the importance of utilizing Lithuania's burgeoning defense industry for drone development. However, to expedite this process, legislative amendments are deemed necessary. The military's ambitious plan, earmarking 200 million euros by 2030 for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), extends to unmanned maritime systems and underwater drones, highlighting a broad-spectrum approach to enhancing national security capabilities.

Creating a Drone Ecosystem

Laurynas Kasčiūnas, chair of the parliamentary Committee on National Security and Defense, views the VGT's decision as a foundational step towards establishing a comprehensive drone ecosystem in Lithuania. This ecosystem aims to encompass production, testing, innovation, and usage, thereby ensuring a self-sufficient defense mechanism. The transition from reliance on reconnaissance drones to the development of combat UAVs signifies a significant advancement in Lithuania's defense strategy, necessitating local production, testing, and innovation in alignment with global technological trends.

Implications for National Defense and Industry

The development of a local drone capability is poised to substantially contribute to Lithuania's defense autonomy and technological advancement. Beyond the immediate military benefits, this initiative is expected to stimulate the national economy by fostering innovation and creating job opportunities in the defense sector. As Lithuania positions itself as a leader in defense technology within the region, the implications for national security and economic development are profound, marking a new era in the country's defense strategy.