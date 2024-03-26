Lithuania Sets 2027 Goal for Operational Armed Forces Drone Capability, Emphasizes Local Development

Lithuania's State Defence Council (VGT), in a pivotal meeting chaired by the President on Monday, has charted a course for the nation's defence future, setting a 2027 deadline for the operational readiness of its armed forces' drone capabilities. Amid rising global tensions and technological advancements, the VGT's decision underscores the strategic importance of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in modern warfare and Lithuania's commitment to bolstering its defence autonomy.

Strategic Integration and Local Development

According to Kęstutis Budrys, the President's chief national security adviser, achieving operational drone capability by the end of 2026 is critical. However, Budrys emphasized the integration of this capability with existing military operations, rather than treating it as an isolated unit. The council also highlighted the significance of leveraging Lithuania's defence industry for drone development, pointing to legislative changes as a necessary step to expedite the process. With an annual allocation of approximately 30 million euros earmarked for drone capability, Lithuania aims to foster a robust ecosystem encompassing production, testing, innovation, and usage.

From Reconnaissance to Combat

Laurynas Kasčiūnas, chair of the parliamentary Committee on National Security and Defense, articulated the council's vision of transitioning from a focus on reconnaissance drones to the development of combat UAVs. This shift reflects an acknowledgment of the rapidly evolving landscape of military technology and the inadequacy of relying solely on foreign UAV manufacturers. Kasčiūnas advocated for the creation of a comprehensive drone ecosystem within Lithuania, which would include production facilities, testing grounds, and innovation centres, as well as specialized training programs for drone operators and technicians. This initiative aligns with the broader strategy to enhance Lithuania's defence capabilities while supporting the local defence industry.

Lessons from Ukraine and the Path Forward

The Armed Forces' commitment to developing drone capabilities, inspired by the concept approved in 2017, has been further invigorated by the lessons drawn from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Defence Chief Valdemaras Rupšys highlighted the need for an updated strategy that incorporates these insights, particularly the utility of combat UAVs in anti-tank defence. This strategic pivot not only aims to strengthen Lithuania's military readiness but also positions the country as a proactive participant in the collective defence framework of NATO. Moreover, the emphasis on local industry development promises economic benefits and positions Lithuania as a burgeoning hub for defence technology in the Baltic region.

Lithuania's ambitious plan to operationalize its armed forces' drone capability by 2027 marks a significant step in the country's defence strategy. By focusing on integration, local development, and lessons from international conflicts, Lithuania is poised to enhance its military autonomy and technological prowess. As the nation embarks on this journey, the success of this initiative will hinge on effective collaboration between the government, military, and defence industry, setting a precedent for innovation and resilience in national security.