Europe

Lithuania Boosts Military Strength with Final Shipment of Boxer IFVs

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:15 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 8:15 am EST
Lithuania Boosts Military Strength with Final Shipment of Boxer IFVs

On January 15, 2024, Lithuania received the final shipment of its Boxer Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFVs), a landmark moment in a project that began in 2016. The procurement, worth a hefty 670 million euros, has seen the country’s military strength bolstered by an impressive 89 ‘Vilkas’ IFVs, along with two prototype vehicles.

Lithuania’s New Military Powerhouse

The Boxer IFVs are not just any ordinary military vehicles. Outfitted with a remote weapon station turret from Israel, a 30-millimeter MK-44S autocannon from the US, and the Spike long-range anti-tank guided missile, these machines are a formidable addition to Lithuania’s defense arsenal. The Lithuanian government is also planning to further enhance these vehicles with state-of-the-art electronic defense systems, including technology capable of jamming drones.

Boosting NATO Capabilities

The Boxer IFVs are a part of the Iron Wolf Mechanized Infantry Brigade’s arsenal in Rukla. They are set to significantly enhance the brigade’s capabilities within NATO, providing superior armor and crew protection. The Defence Minister of Lithuania, Arvydas Anušauskas, has highlighted the advanced equipment of the Iron Wolf Brigade, including the recent addition of Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs) from the US, PzH2000 howitzers, Javelin anti-tank units, and RBS-70 short-range air defense units.

Future Defense Plans

But Lithuania’s plans for military enhancement do not stop here. The country is currently in talks with Rheinmetall and Krauss-Maffei Wegmann to purchase around 120 more Boxer IFVs, with deliveries expected to start in 2024. This is in addition to the completed acquisition of JLTVs from the US, with a potential to procure up to 500 vehicles. The Boxer IFVs and the JLTVs together will significantly enhance Lithuania’s defense capabilities, marking a new era in the country’s military preparedness.

author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

