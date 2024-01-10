Larry Veray: A Retired Navy Chief’s Mission to Revitalize Pearl City

Larry Veray, a 74-year-old retired Navy Command Master Chief, is redefining the concept of ‘Aging Well’ through his unwavering dedication to community service in Pearl City. His journey, which began on the battlefields of Vietnam in 1968, transitioned to submarines, and eventually led to a distinguished career at the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Headquarters, has now found its calling in the service of his community.

A Lifetime of Service

Veray’s military experience, spanning several decades, shaped him into a resolute leader. His resilience and fervor for helping others, cultivated during his time in service, continue to guide him in his post-retirement journey. His former supervisor, LCDR Dave Rosenfelder, admires Veray’s relentless energy and commitment, which he believes are the driving forces behind his extensive community engagement.

A Community Pillar

Veray’s community involvement is vast and includes associations such as the townhouse association, the neighborhood security watch, and the Pearl City Lions Club. However, his recent role as the president of the Pearl City Neighborhood Board has brought him into the public eye. The main focus of his attention has been the dilapidated Sunset Memorial Cemetery Park, a neglected site in dire need of rejuvenation.

Reviving the Sunset Memorial Cemetery Park

In collaboration with Sen. Glenn Wakai, Veray has proposed an ingenious solution to overlay the cemetery with a solar farm. This initiative is under the umbrella of the newly formed nonprofit ‘Friends of Sunset Memorial Park,’ where Veray holds the presidential role. The solar farm would generate power and revenue, thereby providing essential funds for the cemetery’s upkeep. This innovative approach reflects Veray’s dedication to community improvement and the environment.

Despite retiring from two demanding careers, Veray remains actively involved in enhancing his community. Rather than seeking personal leisure, he underscores the importance of service to seniors and the community at large. Updates on the nonprofit’s activities and the scheduled cleanup events can be followed through its Facebook page. Veray’s life is a testament to the fact that age is no barrier to making a difference and that the principle of ‘Aging Well’ extends beyond personal health to encompass active community engagement.