Joe Cardona: An American Hero and the NFL's Salute to Service Awardee

Joe Cardona, long snapper for the New England Patriots and lieutenant in the Naval Reserves, has been honored with the NFL's Salute to Service Award. Presented by USAA, this award spotlights NFL players who make significant contributions to the military community. Cardona's dual commitment to his professional sports career and his military service has drawn widespread admiration and applause.

Exemplifying the Spirit of Service

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell singled out Cardona as the embodiment of the Salute to Service Award. He lauded Cardona's exceptional ability to honor, empower, and connect with the military community, all while being a devoted team player. Goodell's praise positioned Cardona as an American hero, someone who seamlessly weaves his commitments to both his team and his country.

Extending Support to Military Families

Cardona's efforts extend beyond his professional and military roles. He has actively supported military families, donating items to those in need, organizing youth football camps for military children, and collaborating with organizations like the New England Center and Home for Veterans. His remarkable dedication to giving back to the military community has set him apart.

A Balancing Act of Leadership

Despite the strenuous demands of NFL and military service, Cardona has managed his responsibilities effectively. As a department head of Maritime Security Squadron 8, he oversees the logistical needs of over 500 sailors across the eastern seaboard, illustrating his extraordinary leadership skills. This balancing act has earned him accolades from his peers and the broader community.

Cardona's journey - from his resilience, determination, and unwavering commitment to serving his country and supporting the military community, to his ability to navigate the demands of professional sports and active military service - positions him as a role model for aspiring players who seek to mesh their NFL careers with military service. His recognition through the Salute to Service Award underscores the importance of honoring individuals who go the extra mile to empower and support the military community. As Cardona continues his roles in the Navy and with the Patriots, his dedication serves as a powerful example of selfless commitment and unwavering dedication. Receiving the Salute to Service Award is a well-deserved honor that emphasizes the significant impact of his efforts and the importance of recognizing those who embody the spirit of service and community support.