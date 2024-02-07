James D. 'JD' Howard: A Legacy of Valor, Vision, and Mentorship

James D. 'JD' Howard, a revered Marine Corps veteran and celebrated photographer, bid farewell to the world on January 29, 2024, at the age of 82. Succumbing to complications from dementia at the Perry Point Veterans Administration Hospital in Cecil County, Howard's departure marked the end of an era marked by courage, creativity, and service.

Legacy of Valor and Art

Howard's legacy is not just a recollection of events but a testament to the power of resilience and passion. His stint in Vietnam as a Marine Corps soldier was marked by gallantry that earned him a Purple Heart. His resilience was not confined to the battlefield. It extended to the boxing ring, where he clinched the Virginia Golden Gloves welterweight championship, asserting his prowess in the sport.

A Life Through the Lens

Post his military service, Howard's life took a turn towards the arts, specifically, photography. His lens captured critical moments in African American history, painting a vivid picture of an era marked by struggle and triumph. He was a staff photographer for the AFRO American Newspapers, where he immortalized significant events like the inauguration of Barack Obama and Nelson Mandela's funeral. His dedication to his craft continued till 2015, the year of his retirement.

The Mentor and the Man

Beyond the camera's viewfinder, Howard was a mentor to young photographers, guiding their vision and honing their skills. He was a role model, a beacon of inspiration for those who aspired to capture the world through a lens. Howard's influence extends beyond his lifetime, continuing to inspire future generations of photographers.

Howard's life was a tapestry of courage, creativity, and mentorship. His family, friends, and the community he touched remember him as a hero. Funeral services for Howard are scheduled at the March Funeral Home on February 2. He is survived by his two sons, two brothers, two sisters, and two grandchildren, while his wife Geraldine Stevenson Howard and daughter Denise Howard-Johnson preceded him in death.