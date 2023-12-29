en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Israel

Israeli Teen Jailed for Refusing Military Service Amidst Gaza Conflict

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:12 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 6:09 pm EST
Israeli Teen Jailed for Refusing Military Service Amidst Gaza Conflict

In a significant display of personal conviction, an 18-year-old Israeli citizen, Tal Mitnick, has been incarcerated for rejecting conscription into the Israeli military. Mitnick’s refusal stems from his belief that there is no military solution to political issues, a stance that led to him being sentenced to 30 days in a military prison, three times the standard 10-day term.

Political Protest or Personal Conviction?

Mitnick’s actions have sparked a debate regarding the obligation of citizens to partake in military service in times of conflict. His conviction is seen as an act of defiance against the ongoing war with Hamas in Gaza, a conflict that has seen many Israelis, including Army reservists and ultra-Orthodox rabbinical students – who were previously exempt – join the military following a Hamas terror attack.

Mitnick’s stand against military service is not a solitary act. He, along with a group of teenagers, penned a letter expressing their refusal to serve in the Israeli military until democracy is guaranteed for all under Israeli rule. This includes another conscientious objector, Einat Gerlitz, a 20-year-old who also refused to serve the previous year. Mitnick’s resistance is further exemplified through his poetry, where he voices his objections to serving.

0
Israel Military
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Israeli Soldiers Suspected of Contracting Parasitic Leishmania Infection

By Shivani Chauhan

Harrowing Experiences Underline Israel's Escalating Conflict

By Shivani Chauhan

Riding the 'Military Wave': The Rise of Women in Global Defense Forces

By Shivani Chauhan

Israeli Minister's Statement on Gaza Palestinians Sparks Controversy

By Shivani Chauhan

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name ...
@Accidents · 1 hour
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name ...
heart comment 0
Prominent Palestinian Figure Killed in Israeli Airstrike: A New Flashpoint in Middle East Tensions

By Shivani Chauhan

Prominent Palestinian Figure Killed in Israeli Airstrike: A New Flashpoint in Middle East Tensions
Palestinian Fighter’s Unsuccessful Attack Escalates Israel-Palestine Conflict

By Shivani Chauhan

Palestinian Fighter's Unsuccessful Attack Escalates Israel-Palestine Conflict
Israel-Palestine Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Gaza: A Notable Moment in International Jurisprudence

By Shivani Chauhan

South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Gaza: A Notable Moment in International Jurisprudence
IDF Demolishes House in Response to Failed Attack on Tank

By Shivani Chauhan

IDF Demolishes House in Response to Failed Attack on Tank
Latest Headlines
World News
Chinese President Xi Jinping Expresses Confidence in New Year's Address
55 seconds
Chinese President Xi Jinping Expresses Confidence in New Year's Address
Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali Announce Formation of Alliance of Sahel States
1 min
Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali Announce Formation of Alliance of Sahel States
The Power of Small Movements: A Guide to Health and Wellness this Festive Season
2 mins
The Power of Small Movements: A Guide to Health and Wellness this Festive Season
Israeli Soldiers Suspected of Contracting Parasitic Leishmania Infection
2 mins
Israeli Soldiers Suspected of Contracting Parasitic Leishmania Infection
BJP President Nadda and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Visit Leprosy Ashram: A Gesture of Compassion
2 mins
BJP President Nadda and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Visit Leprosy Ashram: A Gesture of Compassion
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Argentina Faces 'Economic Catastrophe' Without Reform, Warns President Milei
4 mins
Argentina Faces 'Economic Catastrophe' Without Reform, Warns President Milei
Egyptian, Qatari Mediators Struggle to Broker Ceasefire Amidst Israeli Offensive in Gaza
5 mins
Egyptian, Qatari Mediators Struggle to Broker Ceasefire Amidst Israeli Offensive in Gaza
SERAP Calls for ICC Intervention in Plateau State Violence
6 mins
SERAP Calls for ICC Intervention in Plateau State Violence
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
1 hour
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
2 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
4 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
10 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app