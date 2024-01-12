en English
International Relations

Israeli Military Readiness and Red Sea Tensions Escalate Amidst Regional Conflicts

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:47 pm EST
Israeli Military Readiness and Red Sea Tensions Escalate Amidst Regional Conflicts

Israeli troops, stationed on the northern border with Lebanon, are preparing for potential confrontations, revisiting a 68-year-old training manual ‘The Rifle Department’ to hone classic infantry defense techniques. This move comes in the wake of an October 7 attack by Hamas gunmen in southern Israel, leading to mass mobilization and the evacuation of northern border kibbutzim such as Hanita.

Standoff with Hezbollah

Despite intense battles in the southern Gaza Strip, the standoff with Hezbollah in the north has been of lower intensity, involving sporadic exchanges of fire without escalating to full-scale war. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant have expressed their preference to avert war, while also preparing for a potential offensive if necessary.

Escalating Tensions

Tensions have been on the rise, with casualties on both sides and significant numbers of Israeli civilians evacuating their homes. The distressing situation for Palestinians in Lebanon adds another layer of complexity to the crisis, with the Biden administration calling for a diplomatic solution to prevent further economic and political destabilization in Lebanon.

Red Sea Volatility

Meanwhile, on the other side of the region, Houthi militants in Yemen have been attacking Red Sea shipping, prompting retaliatory U.S. and British strikes. Notably, Italy, Spain, and France have abstained from participation in these strikes or from endorsing a related statement by 10 countries. This escalating situation is causing some tankers to avoid the Red Sea, altering their usual routes to avoid potential conflict.

International Relations Military
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

