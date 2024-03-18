Israeli Army Destroys Hamas' Longest Tunnel Amidst Gaza Humanitarian Crisis

The Israeli army announced the destruction of what it described as the longest tunnel belonging to the Hamas movement in the northern Gaza Strip. This operation comes amid a severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) launching an investigation into accusations of genocide against Israel.

Strategic Blow to Hamas

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) stated on their X account that their engineering forces obliterated an underground tunnel extending for 2.5 kilometers. This tunnel was reportedly pivotal in connecting Hamas terrorists across northern and southern Gaza, facilitating their movements undetected beneath the surface. The destruction of this tunnel marks a significant setback for Hamas, potentially disrupting their operational capabilities within the region.

Widespread Humanitarian Fallout

The military offensive in the Gaza Strip has led to catastrophic humanitarian consequences, displacing most of its 2.3 million inhabitants. The relentless attacks have not only caused a hunger crisis but have also razed much of the Strip to the ground. According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, the ongoing conflict has resulted in over 31,000 fatalities. Amidst these dire conditions, the Israeli military's operation at Shifa Hospital in Gaza City has drawn international condemnation. Accusations that Hamas militants were operating out of the hospital have led to a raid, intensifying the humanitarian predicament and raising serious concerns about the safety of medical facilities in conflict zones.

International Legal Scrutiny

The International Court of Justice's decision to investigate accusations of genocide against Israel underscores the growing international concern over the events unfolding in Gaza. Israel, however, rebuts these accusations, framing its military actions as self-defense in response to Hamas' attack on October 7, which, according to Israeli figures, resulted in approximately 1,200 deaths and the taking of dozens of hostages. The investigation by the ICJ marks a significant moment in international law, as it seeks to ascertain the legality of Israel's actions in the context of ongoing hostilities.