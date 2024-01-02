en English
Military

Israeli Airstrikes on Damascus Intensify Regional Tensions

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:48 am EST
Israeli Airstrikes on Damascus Intensify Regional Tensions

In a recent statement, the Syrian military reported that the city of Damascus was targeted by an Israeli airstrike, significantly damaging its outskirts. These airstrikes, allegedly originating from the direction of the Golan Heights, are part of an accelerating series of strikes by Israel on Iranian-backed militia targets in Syria since the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israeli civilians and soldiers.

Israel’s Strategy and Its Implications

The Israeli government, traditionally silent about such operations, has previously stated that these actions are initiated to prevent its adversaries from establishing a stronghold on its borders. The targets of these strikes often include Iranian-backed forces and Hezbollah militants, with the intent to disrupt arms transfers to these groups. Israel perceives these transfers as a direct threat to its national security.

The Aftermath of the Airstrike

According to the Syrian military, the Israeli strikes have caused material damage, but the specifics of the targets and the extent of the damage remain undisclosed. Moreover, the Israeli military has reported striking the ‘military infrastructure of the Syrian army’ as a response to earlier rocket launches from Syrian territory.

Regional Tensions and Stability

These strikes contribute significantly to the existing tensions between Israel, Syria, and other involved parties, including Iran and Hezbollah. The implications for regional security and stability are profound, as these operations raise the potential for escalating conflict and retaliation. As Israel continues to escalate its strikes, the international community watches closely, cognizant of the delicate balance of power in the region and the potential for further destabilization.

Military
Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

