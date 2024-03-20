Iraqi Resistance Strikes Ben Gurion Airport Twice, Escalates Support for Gaza

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has escalated its operations against Israel, targeting Ben Gurion Airport with drones twice within a single week, marking a significant intensification in their support for the Palestinian people amidst ongoing conflict. This strategic move is part of a broader campaign in retaliation against Israel's military actions in Gaza, aiming to disrupt Israeli maritime navigation and immobilize its ports, as confirmed by the Resistance's recent statements. Akram al-Kaabi, the leader of the al-Nujaba Movement, reaffirms the commitment to expel US forces from Iraq and to continue supporting Palestine by targeting Israeli interests.

Advertisment

Strategic Significance of Recent Attacks

The targeting of Ben Gurion Airport, a critical civilian and military infrastructure within Israel, signifies the Resistance's capability and willingness to strike deep within Israeli territory. These attacks, executed on March 12 and again shortly thereafter, are part of what the Resistance describes as the second phase of its operations to support the besieged Palestinian population in Gaza. The operations have extended beyond airport attacks, including attempts to blockade Israeli maritime navigation, thus showcasing a multifaceted strategy aimed at pressuring Israel on multiple fronts.

Broader Context of Regional Conflict

The recent drone strikes are set against the backdrop of a larger regional conflict, with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq also targeting American military installations in Syria and Iraq. This reflects broader regional opposition to US support for Israel's military campaign in Gaza, which has resulted in significant Palestinian casualties. The Resistance's actions, including the targeting of an Israeli UAV airbase in the Syrian Golan Heights, demonstrate a coordinated effort across multiple resistance movements from Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen against Israeli and US interests in the region.