In a significant stride towards eradicating remnants of ISIS in Iraq, the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service announced on Thursday the arrest of three terrorists and the obliteration of seven hideouts across various regions. This operation marks a continued effort by Iraqi authorities to suppress the resurgence of ISIS, which, despite its declared defeat in 2017, still poses a latent threat in the nation.

Strategic Operations Across Key Regions

The Counter-Terrorism Service's statement detailed the separate security operations that led to the arrests and destruction of hideouts. Two terrorists were captured in the capital, Baghdad, and the western governorate of Anbar, while numerous tunnels and hiding places were identified and razed in the Nineveh governorate. These actions are part of Iraq's broader security strategy to track down and neutralize ISIS cells that continue to operate in secrecy.

The Persistent Threat of ISIS

Despite Iraq's declaration of victory over ISIS in 2017, the group's diminished yet persistent presence continues to alarm global and local security agencies. A UN report issued last August highlighted that ISIS still commands a significant force of between 5,000 and 7,000 members in its former strongholds. The report warns of a dynamic situation where, despite substantial losses in leadership and reduced activity, the risk of ISIS's resurgence looms large, particularly in conflict zones.

International and Local Efforts Against ISIS

Efforts to combat ISIS's influence are not limited to military operations. International discussions, like those referenced by Responsible Statecraft, outline the strategic importance of redeploying American forces to support local efforts more effectively. Meanwhile, human rights concerns in areas affected by ISIS and other militant groups, such as those documented by Human Rights Watch, underline the complex challenges of restoring peace and security. The ongoing actions by the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service underscore the critical need for continued vigilance and cooperation among local and international forces to ensure ISIS's defeat remains permanent.

The recent operations in Iraq against ISIS hideouts and members signify not only the ongoing threat the group poses but also the resilience and determination of Iraqi forces in combating terrorism. As Iraq moves forward, the global community's support and strategic collaboration will be essential in ensuring the security and stability of the region, preventing the resurgence of ISIS, and addressing the broader implications of terrorism on peace and human rights.