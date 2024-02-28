Indo-Pacific Enters New Missile Age: Ankit Panda Highlights Escalation Risks at UOG Conference

The Indo-Pacific region is witnessing a notable surge in the accumulation of short- to intermediate-range surface-to-surface missile systems, sparking discussions on the potential for increased regional tensions and escalation risks. Ankit Panda, a renowned geopolitics expert, is set to shed light on this critical issue during his keynote speech at the 45th College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences' Annual Research Conference at the University of Guam. The conference, themed 'Pacific Futures: The Stories We Tell,' aims to unravel the complexities of missile proliferation and its implications for global security.

Rising Missile Inventories and Regional Security

According to Panda, the substantial increase in missile systems within the Indo-Pacific region represents a significant shift towards what he describes as a new missile age. This development is particularly concerning given the strategic flashpoints in the area, such as North Korea's missile tests and the ongoing tensions across the Taiwan Strait. Missile defense systems are deemed essential for maintaining peace and preventing conflicts. However, the expanding arsenals of missiles could exacerbate existing security dilemmas, complicating efforts to achieve lasting stability in the region.

Strategic Importance of Guam and U.S.-China Competition

The conference will also highlight the strategic relevance of locations like Guam in the broader context of U.S.-China competition. As the U.S. seeks to bolster its missile defense capabilities in the Pacific, the island of Guam emerges as a critical forward base for deterrence operations against potential adversaries. Panda, alongside other expert panelists, will explore how the geopolitical tensions in the Indo-Pacific, fueled by the missile race, underscore the importance of understanding and addressing the drivers of missile proliferation.

Seeking Solutions to Mitigate Risks

With the growing concern over missile proliferation and its potential to trigger an arms race in the Indo-Pacific, the conference aims to identify possible solutions to mitigate associated risks. Discussions will revolve around diplomatic, technological, and strategic measures that could help manage and possibly reverse the trend of missile accumulation. By focusing on collaborative approaches and international cooperation, the panelists will seek to outline a path towards reducing the likelihood of escalation and fostering a more secure and stable regional environment.

The 45th College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences' Annual Research Conference promises to be a pivotal event, bringing together experts from various fields to discuss the evolving security landscape in the Indo-Pacific. By examining the challenges and exploring potential solutions, the conference aims to contribute to a deeper understanding of the new missile age and its implications for global peace and security.