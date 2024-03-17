Indian Navy's INS Kolkata Rescues 17, Captures 35 Pirates in Arabian Sea Operation

Following a meticulous 40-hour-long operation in the Arabian Sea, the Indian Navy's INS Kolkata has successfully thwarted a hijack attempt by Somali pirates, capturing 35 pirates and rescuing 17 crew members of the hijacked merchant vessel MV Ruen. This significant achievement underscores India's commitment to ensuring maritime security and safeguarding international shipping lanes against piracy.

Decisive Action in Hostile Waters

On the morning of March 15, INS Kolkata, while on a mission in the Arabian Sea, located the pirate ship MV Ruen approximately 260 nautical miles east of Somalia. Utilizing a ship-launched drone, the crew confirmed the presence of armed pirates aboard. The pirates' attempt to intimidate by shooting down the drone and firing at INS Kolkata was met with a strategic response. The Kolkata's crew disabled the pirate ship's steering system and navigational aids, effectively halting their escape. This action set the stage for a tense standoff, culminating in the pirates' surrender after forceful negotiations and the strategic deployment of marine commandos (PRAHARS) air-dropped by a C-17 aircraft.

Coordination and Surveillance Mastery

The operation showcased the Indian Navy's adeptness at integrating various assets for a unified purpose. Surveillance and intelligence gathered by HALE RPA drones and P8I maritime reconnaissance aircraft played a pivotal role in tracking the pirate ship's movements. The deployment of INS Subhadra further strengthened the navy's operational capacity, ensuring a tight noose around the pirates. This coordinated approach, combined with the relentless pressure exerted over 40 hours, compelled all 35 Somali pirates to surrender by March 16.

Safety and Security at Sea

Post-capture, the MV Ruen and its crew underwent a thorough sanitization process to clear the vessel of any illegal arms, ammunition, and contraband. Assessments confirmed the ship's seaworthiness and its capacity to safely carry its cargo, valued at approximately one million dollars, back to India. This operation not only highlights the Indian Navy's resolve in combating piracy but also reaffirms its role as a 'First Responder' in the Indian Ocean Region, committed to maintaining peace and security in international waters.

This extraordinary feat by the Indian Navy serves as a stern warning to pirates and a reassurance to the international community regarding the safety of maritime trade routes. With its strategic and decisive actions, India continues to bolster its position as a guardian of maritime security, contributing significantly to the stability of the region.