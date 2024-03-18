Indian Navy, Air Force Thwart Somali Pirates: MV Ruen Crew Rescued in High Seas Drama

On March 17, 2024, in a daring display of military precision and international cooperation, the Indian Navy, supported by the Indian Air Force (IAF), successfully intercepted the hijacked cargo ship MV Ruen in the Arabian Sea, culminating in the rescue of 17 crew members and the capture of 35 Somali pirates. This operation not only showcased the strategic prowess of India's maritime and air forces but also marked a significant victory in the ongoing battle against piracy in international waters.

Joint Operation in Hostile Waters

The operation unfolded as the IAF executed a precision airdrop, deploying two Combat Rubberised Raiding Craft (CRRC) boats and elite Indian Navy MARCOS commandos into the Arabian Sea. This maneuver was part of the anti-piracy mission 'Op Sankalp,' aimed at securing international shipping lanes against pirate threats. The successful airdrop and subsequent boarding of the MV Ruen by MARCOS commandos were crucial in coercing the pirates to surrender, ensuring the safety of the crew without any casualties.

Strategic Precision and Tactical Excellence

The INS Kolkata played a pivotal role in the operation, leading the naval assault that forced the pirate ship to a halt. Supported by INS Subhadra, High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA), P8I maritime patrol aircraft, and MARCOS PRAHARs air-dropped by a C-17 aircraft, the coordinated effort demonstrated India's commitment to maintaining peace and securing maritime trade routes. The operation spanned nearly 10 hours, covering a distance of 2600 kms off the Indian Coast, near the Yemeni island of Socotra, highlighting the operational range and capability of India's military forces.

Implications for Regional Security and Trade

This operation, while a tactical success, also sends a strong message to pirate groups operating in the region. The Indian Navy's proactive stance and ability to conduct such precise operations far from its shores underscore the importance of maritime security in international trade and the global economy. The successful rescue of the crew, including seven Bulgarian nationals, has been lauded internationally, with the Bulgarian Foreign Minister extending gratitude towards the Indian Navy for their efforts. As maritime piracy poses a significant threat to shipping and the safety of seafarers, such operations are vital for ensuring the free flow of commerce and the stability of international trade routes.