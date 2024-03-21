Indian Coast Guard Heroically Rescues 8 from Flooded Boat off Kundapura Coast

The Indian Coast Guard showcased exceptional bravery and swift action in rescuing eight crew members from a critically flooded boat off the Kundapura coast in Karnataka, reinforcing their unwavering commitment to maritime safety and security. This perilous situation unfolded on March 20, 2024, when the Coast Guard received a distress signal from the fishing boat IFB Ajmeer-I, triggering a high-stakes rescue operation.

Timely Response and Rescue

Upon receiving the distress call, the IndiaCoastGuard Ship Rajdoot was dispatched immediately to the location 10 nautical miles west of Kundapura. Demonstrating remarkable efficiency and coordination, the crew of Rajdoot managed to reach the distressed boat amidst challenging sea conditions. The operation was not just about reaching the boat but also ensuring the crew's safety, which was skillfully handled by providing de-flooding assistance to stabilize the vessel temporarily.

Collaboration and Safety Ensured

In a display of solidarity and seamless coordination, the disabled boat was handed over to the IFB Goat Fish for towing towards Gangoli harbour, illustrating the spirit of mutual support among the maritime community. This gesture ensured that the boat and its crew reached the harbor safely under tow, highlighting the importance of collective effort in ensuring maritime safety.

Reflecting on the Coast Guard's Role

This successful rescue operation underscores the critical role of the Indian Coast Guard in safeguarding lives at sea. It not only reflects the preparedness and professionalism of the Coast Guard personnel but also their readiness to face any adversity to ensure maritime safety. Such operations reinforce the Coast Guard's commitment to 'WeProtect,' serving as a reminder of the dangers faced by mariners and the importance of prompt and coordinated rescue efforts.

As the crew members of the IFB Ajmeer-I recount their ordeal and subsequent rescue, their story serves as a testament to the bravery and dedication of the Indian Coast Guard. This operation not only saved eight lives but also demonstrated the unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of India's maritime interests.