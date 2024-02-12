Indian Army Thwarts Pakistani Drone Intrusion, Enhances Border Security

Indian Army Repels Pakistani Drone Intrusion near Line of Control

Advertisment

In a recent development along the Line of Control (LoC) in India's Poonch district, the Indian Army successfully foiled an attempt by a Pakistani drone to intrude into Indian territory. The incident occurred in the Mendhar sector of Poonch, where the drone was forced to retreat after being fired upon by the Indian forces.

The troops managed to detect and engage the drone before it could drop any potential payload, ensuring the safety and security of the area. Following the incident, the Indian Army launched searches to rule out the possibility of weapons being dropped via drone.

A Cash Reward for Information on Drones

Advertisment

In a proactive measure, the Jammu and Kashmir police have announced a cash reward for information regarding drones entering Indian territory from across the border. This move is aimed at encouraging local residents to report any suspicious drone activity, further strengthening the security apparatus in the region.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been probing recent terror attacks in Rajouri and Poonch, and their investigations have revealed the use of drones to drop weapons along the LoC.

Army Commanders Reiterate Commitment to Peace and Stability

Advertisment

In the wake of recent incidents of terrorism in the area, Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva, the General Officer Commanding of the White Knight Corps, and Major General Manish Gupta, the GOC of Counter Insurgency Force (Romeo), visited the villages of Peer Topa and Pangai in the Poonch-Rajouri region.

During their visit, the commanders interacted with residents and community elders, reaffirming the Indian Army's commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the region. They emphasized the importance of community engagement and encouraged continued cooperation between the people and security forces.

As a token of appreciation for their contributions to society, some civil society members were honored for their efforts in education, sports, and literature. This visit by the Army commanders comes after four soldiers were killed and three injured in a terrorist ambush in the area on December 21, and three civilians were found dead a day after being taken for questioning by the Army.

Advertisment

Enhanced Security Measures and Vigilance

Given the increasing use of drones for illicit activities along the LoC, the Indian Army and security forces have stepped up their surveillance and countermeasures. The successful repulsion of the Pakistani drone is a testament to their vigilance and determination to protect the nation's borders.

As the security situation in the region remains fluid, the Indian Army continues to work closely with local communities to ensure their safety and well-being. With a focus on maintaining peace and stability, the forces remain steadfast in their mission to safeguard the nation's interests.

Date: 2024-02-12