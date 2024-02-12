Indian Army Fires at Pakistani Drone, Commander Visits Adopted Village in Poonch

In an unexpected turn of events, the Indian Army fired upon a Pakistani drone near the Line of Control in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir. The drone, after a brief encroachment into the Indian airspace, retreated back to the Pakistan side. The Jammu and Kashmir police, in a swift response, declared a cash reward for any information related to drones being flown from across the border.

Army Commander Visits Adopted Village

Amidst these tensions, the White Knight Corps commander of the Indian Army visited Topa Peer village in the same district. The village, which was adopted by the Army just last month, had recently witnessed the tragic death of three civilians. The victims were questioned by the Army in connection with a terrorist ambush that occurred in December.

Reiterating Commitment to Peace and Stability

The Army commander interacted with the residents and community elders of Topa Peer, reaffirming the Army's commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the region. This visit was seen as a significant step towards community engagement and addressing the concerns of the villagers.

Honoring Civil Society Members

During his visit, the commander also honored some members of the civil society for their invaluable contributions in various fields. This gesture was appreciated by the locals and was seen as a testament to the Army's dedication towards fostering a harmonious relationship with the community.

As the situation along the Line of Control remains volatile, the Indian Army's actions serve as a stark reminder of their unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation's borders. The recent events in Poonch district underscore the delicate balance between ensuring security and maintaining peace in the region.

