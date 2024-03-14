Indian Army, Coast Guard Boost Capabilities with 34 New ALH Dhruv Helicopters from HAL

In a significant stride towards enhancing its operational capabilities and promoting indigenisation in defence manufacturing, the Indian Army and the Indian Coast Guard have collectively taken a leap forward with the acquisition of 34 Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) Dhruv Mk III. This move, facilitated by a major contract signing with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), marks a pivotal moment in the defense sector's journey towards self-reliance.

Strategic Enhancement of Combat Capabilities

The Indian Army's acquisition of 25 new ALH Dhruv helicopters, coupled with the establishment of a new ALH Dhruv attack helicopter squadron in Jodhpur, represents a substantial upgrade in its combat capabilities, especially in the challenging terrains of high-altitude regions like Siachen Glacier and Ladakh. Concurrently, the Indian Coast Guard's addition of 9 ALHs will significantly bolster its maritime surveillance and search and rescue operations. This acquisition is part of a broader strategy to modernize and enhance the operational effectiveness of India's armed forces.

Indigenization and Economic Impact

Valued at Rs 8,073 crore, these contracts not only underscore the government's commitment to indigenisation under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category but also promise to generate substantial employment opportunities. The project is expected to create 190 lakh man-hours of work and involve over 200 MSMEs along with 70 local vendors in the indigenisation process. This initiative is set to have a positive ripple effect on employment generation within the defence sector and its ancillary industries.

Future Trajectory and Strategic Implications

The induction of these helicopters is a clear testament to the Indian military's evolving strategy, focusing on technological advancement and self-reliance in defense procurement. The move not only enhances the operational readiness of the Indian Army and the Coast Guard but also positions India as a prominent player in the global defense manufacturing landscape. As these helicopters get integrated into the forces, their impact on India's defense capabilities and the broader implications for national security and defense manufacturing self-reliance will be closely watched.