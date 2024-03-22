India, Mozambique, Tanzania Strengthen Ties with TRILAT-2024 Maritime Exercise

The Indian Navy has once again set sail towards fostering stronger maritime relations, this time with Mozambique and Tanzania, through the India Mozambique Tanzania (IMT) Tri-Lateral (TRILAT) Exercise from March 21 to 29, 2024. This significant military engagement, involving the participation of Indian Naval Ships (INS) Tir and Sujata, underscores India's commitment to enhancing maritime security and cooperation in the Indian Ocean region.

Phase One: Harbour Engagements and Training

Commencing with a Planning Conference, the harbour phase from March 21-24 at the ports of Zanzibar, Tanzania, and Maputo, Mozambique, sets the stage for a series of collaborative activities. These include joint harbour training activities focusing on damage control, fire fighting, visit board search and seizure procedures, medical lectures, casualty evacuation, and diving operations. This phase not only facilitates knowledge exchange but also lays the groundwork for the subsequent maritime segment of the exercise.

Phase Two: Maritime Operations and Surveillance

The maritime segment, scheduled from March 24 to 27, promises an intensive training environment where participating navies will address asymmetric threats, refine boat handling skills, conduct manoeuvres, and engage in firing exercises. A key feature of this phase is the collaborative surveillance of Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZ), a critical aspect of maritime security that aims at safeguarding economic interests within these zones. This phase embodies the spirit of cooperation and mutual learning among the navies.

Cultural Exchange and Training Visits

Beyond the tactical and operational training, the IMT TRILAT Exercise also emphasizes cultural exchange and interpersonal relations among naval personnel. While in harbour, Indian naval vessels will be open to visitors, facilitating sports and cultural exchanges with participating navies. Additionally, training visits for sea trainees of the 106 Integrated Officers Training Course are planned at the respective ports, further enriching the learning experience and fostering camaraderie among future naval leaders.

As the exercise moves towards its conclusion with a joint debriefing session in Nacala, Mozambique, it's clear that the IMT TRILAT Exercise is more than just a military engagement. It represents a step forward in building a cohesive and cooperative maritime environment in the Indian Ocean, essential for addressing shared challenges and ensuring the security and prosperity of the region. With such initiatives, India, Mozambique, and Tanzania are not only strengthening their naval capabilities but also paving the way for a future of enhanced maritime collaboration.