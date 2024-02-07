IDF Faces Double Tragedy: Combat Death and Battle Against Infection

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is mourning the loss of two of its soldiers, Major David Shakuri and Hanan Drori. Major Shakuri, a 30-year-old deputy commander of the 601st Battalion of the Combat Engineering Corps, was fatally wounded in the heat of battle in Northern Gaza. Meanwhile, Drori, a 26-year-old reserve soldier from Psagot in the Binyamin region, succumbed to a severe fungal infection contracted during combat operations in the Gaza Strip.

Mourning Major Shakuri

Shakuri's death has left a void in the hearts of many, including his wife, Dafna Peretz-Shakuri, and his close friend, Omri Alkabetz. Both have spoken of Shakuri's inspiring leadership and his unwavering dedication to serving his country. Alkabetz recalls Shakuri as a man of honor, whose bravery was matched only by his compassion.

The Battle Against Disease

On the other hand, Drori's death paints a grim picture of the unseen dangers faced by soldiers in conflict zones. Previously wounded in an RPG attack, Drori was in critical condition for two months. His infection resisted treatment, even with the experimental drug Fosmanogepix from Ireland that was administered in an attempt to save his life.

Concerns Raised Over Health Risks

The death of Drori has triggered alarm within the Israeli Society for Infectious Diseases. The society has highlighted the growing problem of antibiotic-resistant bacteria among soldiers returning from Gaza. This incident underlines the urgent need for comprehensive healthcare strategies and advanced medical solutions for those serving in such high-risk areas.