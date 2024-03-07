Honoring Heroes: Six Chinese American WWII Veterans Awarded Congressional Gold Medal

The National WWII Museum, in partnership with the Chinese American WWII Veterans Recognition Project, is set to honor six distinguished Chinese American veterans with the Congressional Gold Medal this Saturday for their valor and service during World War II. Despite facing discrimination and exclusionary laws, an estimated 20,000 Chinese Americans served in every branch of the US Armed Forces across all theaters of the global conflict. The recognition ceremony will underscore their contributions and heroism in the face of adversity.

Breaking Barriers: Chinese Americans in WWII

During World War II, Chinese Americans served valiantly across all branches of the US military, with many distinguishing themselves through acts of bravery and receiving commendations, including the Medal of Honor. The upcoming ceremony will spotlight the extraordinary contributions of William Shih Yin Ching, Wai Hoo Tong, Donald T.S. Lee, Harry G. Jung, Wing Fook Joseph Li, and Arthur T.S. Shak, recognizing their service with the nation's oldest and highest civilian honor. Despite the challenges posed by exclusionary laws of the time, which rendered about 40% of these service members non-citizens, their dedication to the United States and its war effort remained unwavering.

A Legacy of Valor

The Congressional Gold Medal, bestowed upon these six veterans, symbolizes the nation's gratitude for the sacrifices and contributions Chinese American servicemen made during World War II. Their recognition is part of a larger effort to acknowledge the integral role that minority groups played in securing victory for the Allies. The Chinese American WWII Veterans Recognition Project has been instrumental in bringing these contributions to light, culminating in the collective honor of the Congressional Gold Medal to Chinese American veterans in 2018.

A Day of Remembrance and Recognition

The recognition ceremony, scheduled to take place in the museum's US Freedom Pavilion: The Boeing Center, not only honors the individual achievements of these six men but also serves as a reminder of the broader contributions of Chinese Americans to the United States military and society. The event, organized by The National WWII Museum in New Orleans, promises to be a poignant tribute to the courage, sacrifice, and patriotism of these veterans. It marks a significant moment of acknowledgment and appreciation for their service and heroism, paving the way for a deeper understanding and recognition of minority contributions to the nation's history.

As we reflect on the stories of these six heroes, we are reminded of the strength found in diversity and the importance of acknowledging all contributors to our nation's history. Their bravery and sacrifices serve as a beacon of hope and unity, demonstrating the invaluable contributions of Chinese Americans to the fabric of American society. These recognitions, while long overdue, are a step towards healing and honoring the legacy of all minority veterans who served with distinction.