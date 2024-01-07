en English
International Relations

Hezbollah Fires Rockets at Israel in Retaliation: Blinken Commences Middle East Diplomatic Tour

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:21 pm EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 12:50 am EST
In a significant escalation of tensions in the Middle East, Lebanon’s Hezbollah militia fired a barrage of rockets at northern Israel. This was declared as a retaliation to the killing of Saleh Arouri, a key figure in Hamas. The attack targeted an Israeli air surveillance base, with Hezbollah claiming direct hits on the facility. The Israeli military confirmed the attack but stopped short of acknowledging the claimed hits.

Israel and Hezbollah Exchange Fire

Hezbollah’s retaliation involved a barrage of 62 rockets, aimed at the Israeli air surveillance base on Mount Meron. In response to the attack, the Israeli military launched drone strikes, targeting various sites in southern Lebanon. This tit-for-tat exchange has heightened fears of a wider conflict in the region, building on the recent three-month war between Israel and Hamas that has resulted in a significant number of casualties and a humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

(Read Also: Escalating Tensions: Exchange of Fire Between Lebanon and Northern Israel)

U.S. Diplomatic Efforts in the Middle East

The escalation coincides with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s diplomatic tour of the Middle East. The tour aims to address the volatile situation in the region, with Blinken making stops in multiple countries to rally support for post-war Gaza and to prevent a potential regional conflagration. The discussions during the tour are expected to focus on reconstruction efforts and the possible deployment of a multinational force in Gaza.

(Read Also: Families and Survivors Grapple with Aftermath of Nova Festival Tragedy and Hostage Crisis)

International Criticism of Israel’s Tactics

Israel’s tactics in their recent conflict with Hamas have drawn international criticism, particularly due to the high number of civilian deaths. This has prompted calls for greater efforts to protect civilians in conflict zones. In his diplomatic tour, Blinken is expected to address these concerns, highlighting the need for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict and for more effective measures to safeguard the lives of innocent civilians.

International Relations Military
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

