Harry Clark Departs Military for Love After 'The Traitors' Win

Harry Clark, a 22-year-old army engineer and recent winner of the BBC show 'The Traitors,' has confirmed his exit from the military, attributing his decision to his love life. The news comes amidst the buzz of the show's finale, which drew the attention of seven million viewers. Despite his triumph, Harry has chosen to prioritize his relationships over military life.

A Shift in Priorities

Harry has expressed his gratitude to the military for molding him into the person he is today. However, he also stated his longing to stay close to home and evade lengthy deployments that would distance him from his partner. His relationship with CBBC star Anna Maynard significantly influenced his decision to bid adieu to his military career.

Before his appearance on the show, Harry's lifestyle presented on social media seemed lavish. He clarified that the grandeur of his posts was largely attributed to his relationship with Anna and her successful brothers, rather than his wealth. This clarification came in light of criticism following his win on 'The Traitors,' where he bagged a significant cash prize of £95,150.

Clearing the Air

Although rumors circulated about a romantic connection between Harry and fellow contestant Mollie Pearce, both have confirmed their committed relationships with other people. Mollie described her boyfriend Max as her 'best friend' in a poignant Instagram post, debunking any speculations about her and Harry. They have since rekindled their friendship and are on amicable terms after the show.