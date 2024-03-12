Guam Braces for Major Military Population Surge, Infrastructure Readiness Under Scrutiny

The military population on Guam is slated for a significant increase, ballooning from 26,000 to 44,000 by 2037 due to the relocation of troops and the addition of Department of Defense civilians, reservists, National Guard members, and their families.

Amidst this growth, there are heightened concerns over the island's infrastructure, particularly its water and power utilities' capacity to handle the surge. This development has prompted a collaborative effort between the Department of Defense (DoD), local government, and utility agencies to ensure Guam's readiness for the impending changes.

Projected Growth and Preparations

With a forecasted rise of 2,500 individuals within the next two years and a total addition of approximately 18,000 people by 2037, Guam is on the cusp of a transformative period in its demographic landscape.

This growth is not limited to uniformed military personnel, which is expected to double, but extends to a considerable increase in civilian support roles. Opportunities in medical, engineering, shipyard work, education, security, and service industries are anticipated to expand, offering new job prospects for residents of Guam.