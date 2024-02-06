General Gregory Guillot Assumes Command of NORAD and U.S. Northern Command

At a ceremony held at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, General Gregory Guillot took the reins of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and the U.S. Northern Command. He steps into the role, succeeding General Glen Vanherck, who held the position since August 2020.

Guillot's Military Journey

As an Air Force Academy graduate, Gen. Guillot's military career began when he was commissioned into the Air Force in 1989. He has since held numerous key positions, including the deputy commander of U.S. Central Command. While in this role, Guillot was responsible for overseeing combat operations and security cooperation in several strategic areas, such as the Arabian Peninsula, Northern Red Sea, Arabian Gulf, and Central and Southern Asia.

The Change of Command Ceremony

The Deputy Secretary of Defense, Kathleen Hicks, presided over the ceremony. She credited Gen. Guillot's extensive USAF experience and expressed confidence in his ability to lead NORAD and the Northern Command. Gen. Guillot, during his address, emphasized the urgency of NORAD and Northern Command's current complementary missions, particularly given the rapidly changing strategic environment.

Looking Ahead

As the new commander, Gen. Guillot pledged to continue the mission of protecting the United States and Canada from a range of threats. He noted the strength of the team across both countries and expressed his personal excitement about returning to Colorado Springs with his family.