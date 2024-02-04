General Frank McKenzie Analyzes Recent Middle East Strikes and Iran's Military Strategy

In a recent interview, retired General Frank McKenzie, former head of the U.S. Central Command, offered a deep dive into the Middle East's recent strikes and Iran's military strategy. The retired general's analysis comes in the wake of escalating U.S. military actions targeting Iran-backed groups across the region, bringing a much-needed perspective to the unfolding scenario.

Impact and End State of Recent Strikes

General McKenzie detailed the recent strikes carried out by the U.S. in Syria, Iraq, and Yemen. These strikes have targeted sites operated by the Iran-backed Huthi rebel group as a countermeasure to the continued attacks on U.S. bases and ships in the region. McKenzie, however, expressed that the impact of these strikes is still unclear, and that the ultimate goal should be the cessation of attacks on U.S. bases in Iraq and Syria.

Iran's Proxy Groups and U.S. Policy

The retired general emphasized the challenge in tracking Iran's direct involvement in attacks due to the operational independence granted to their proxy groups since around 2020. The U.S. policy of avoiding escalation and excluding Iran from potential target lists came under McKenzie's criticism, arguing that Iran should be kept within the space of possible targets in order to maintain pressure.

Reflections on Qasem Suleimani's Killing and Aftermath

General McKenzie justified the killing of Quds Force Commander Qasem Suleimani four years ago as an action taken in response to an imminent threat. The retired general observed that Suleimani's successor is less influential, and it is unclear if Hezbollah's leader is filling the power vacuum. McKenzie also highlighted Hezbollah's current restraint from engaging Israel, considering the situation in Gaza.

On Israel's Campaign Against Hamas

Lastly, General McKenzie evaluated Israel's campaign against Hamas as limited and emphasized the need for a clear vision of the end state. He suggested a two-state solution, with assistance from Arab nations rather than Israeli occupation, as a possible way forward.