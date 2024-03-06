Garud Commandos Honor Martyr's Sister at Bihar Wedding: A Tribute to Jyoti Prakash Nirala

On March 4, in a poignant display of brotherhood and respect, 16 Garud Commandos of the Indian Air Force attended the wedding of Sunita, the sister of their fallen comrade, Jyoti Prakash Nirala, in Bihar's Rohtas district. Nirala, a brave heart who was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra for his valor during an anti-terror operation in Kashmir in 2017, was remembered in a unique way by his brothers-in-arms at his sister's wedding ceremony in Bikramganj.

Brotherhood Beyond Boundaries

The Garud Commandos, deployed in various parts of the country, made a special journey to pay homage to their fellow soldier. In a touching gesture, four commandos draped a ceremonial sheet over Sunita's head, while the remaining 12 placed their hands under her feet as she walked, symbolizing their collective presence as her brothers and fulfilling the role her late brother could not. Commando RC Prasad spoke of the bond that tied them to Sunita, emphasizing their collective duty to support her as their own sister, thus ensuring that Jyoti Prakash Nirala's memory was honored in a deeply personal way.

A Father's Pride

Tejnarayan Singh, the father of the martyr, expressed his gratitude and pride at the gathering of his son's comrades. He highlighted the overwhelming support and love his family received from the commandos, stating that he felt as though he had gained many sons and his daughters, many brothers. This sentiment underscored the profound connections formed through service and sacrifice among the soldiers and their families, transcending mere biological ties.

Continuing a Tradition of Honor

The event was not the first instance of the Garud Commandos coming together to support Nirala's family. In 2019, a similar gathering occurred for the wedding of another of Nirala's sisters in their ancestral village of Badildih. The consistent support from the commandos across the years highlights the enduring nature of their bond with Nirala's family, serving as a testament to the lasting impact of his sacrifice and the deep sense of duty and brotherhood that characterizes the armed forces.

As the ceremonies concluded, the actions of the Garud Commandos at Sunita's wedding offered a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by soldiers and the unbreakable bonds that form in the line of duty. The presence of these commandos at such a personal family event beautifully illustrated the spirit of camaraderie and familial ties that extend beyond the battlefield, leaving a lasting legacy of honor, respect, and love.