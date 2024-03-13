Gantz Vows Imminent Strike on Rafah: Israeli War Council 'United' on Operation

Amid escalating violence in the Gaza Strip, Israeli Minister Benny Gantz announced intentions for a military operation in Rafah, highlighting internal and international disputes over the strategy. The announcement came amid rising casualties, with the Hamas Ministry of Health reporting over 31,000 deaths, predominantly children and women, since the conflict's inception on October 7. Contrasting Israeli ambitions, US President Joe Biden has expressed firm opposition to any operation endangering civilian lives, underscoring a significant divergence in US-Israeli diplomatic relations.

Escalating Tensions and International Concerns

During Gantz's recent US visit, attempts to assure the Biden administration of Israel's commitment to civilian safety in Rafah were met with skepticism, further strained by Netanyahu's explicit orders limiting diplomatic cooperation. This rift has not only aggravated US-Israel relations but also prompted significant policy reconsideration in Washington, with potential implications for Israel's defense at the UN and restrictions on the use of American weapons in Gaza. The absence of dialogue between Biden and Netanyahu since February 15, coupled with Biden's demands for a credible civilian protection plan, indicates a looming diplomatic standoff.

Humanitarian Crisis and International Response

The proposed invasion of Rafah raises alarming humanitarian concerns, with the UN and Egypt emphasizing the imperative of civilian protection. An Israeli strike on a UNRWA food distribution center, resulting in casualties among staff and civilians, has intensified scrutiny over Israel's military tactics. Concurrently, debates within the US regarding aid to Israel reflect growing apprehension over the humanitarian situation in Gaza, with progressive factions advocating for conditional aid based on human rights considerations.

Diverging Paths to Peace

The contrasting stances of the US and Israeli leadership on the Rafah operation underscore a critical juncture in the pursuit of peace and stability in the region. With Biden advocating for diplomatic solutions and Netanyahu's government pushing for military actions, the potential for a significant shift in US policy towards Israel looms large. This divergence not only highlights the complexities of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict but also the challenges in aligning international efforts towards a sustainable resolution.