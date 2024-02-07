Gandel Rehabilitation Center: A Beacon of Hope for Wounded Israeli Soldiers

The Gandel Rehabilitation Center, a beacon of hope and healing, has recently been inaugurated at the Hadassah Medical Organization's Mount Scopus campus in Jerusalem. Beginning its operations on January 16, this facility has swiftly become a sanctuary for Israeli soldiers wounded in recent conflicts. With an alarming number of 2,771 injuries reported since October 7, the necessity of such a center becomes undeniably evident.

Advertisment

Public Support and Visiting Regulations

The center has witnessed a surge of visitors, an indication of the robust public support for the soldiers. However, to ensure that patients receive ample rest, visiting hours have been judiciously restricted. Comrades of the soldiers, bound by the shared experiences of combat, are specially encouraged to visit.

Funding and Services Offered

Advertisment

Funded by both governmental contributions and private donations, the Gandel Rehabilitation Center is equipped to provide a plethora of services. These include physical and occupational therapy, respiratory and orthopedic rehabilitation, and a therapeutic swimming pool. A significant donation from the Gandel family in Australia has notably contributed to the center's establishment. An emphasis on psychological healing is reflected in the integration of psychotherapy sessions into the treatment plans. Provisions have also been made for a Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) center and advanced diagnostics.

Open-Door Policy and Ultimate Goal

Adopting an open-door policy, the center allows flexibility in the patients' schedules. They are able to attend events such as funerals or provide support to their comrades. The paramount goal of the center is to enable these soldiers to return to their units or resume their lives with enhanced health and resilience.

The establishment of the Gandel Rehabilitation Center is a testament to Hadassah's enduring commitment to Israel. While its current focus is on soldiers, the center is poised to serve a wider population in the future, including accident victims and those recuperating from other injuries.