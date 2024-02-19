GALLS Enhances Military Supply Chain Capabilities with Strategic LVI Acquisition

In a significant move that marks its expansion into third-party logistics (3PL) services, GALLS, a renowned supplier for America's public safety and military professionals, has recently acquired LVI. This acquisition not only broadens GALLS's service offerings but also strengthens its ties with key military branches, particularly the U.S. Army and Navy, through contracts with the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) and other pivotal operations. The integration of LVI into GALLS's operations signifies a notable advancement in its commitment to supporting uniformed personnel and solidifying its presence in the military and defense sector.

A New Era for Military and Defense Logistics

The acquisition of LVI, a company with over 28 years of experience in the 3PL field and a rich history of supporting the DLA and various military branches, propels GALLS into a new era of military and defense logistics. LVI, now operating as a Galls Company, brings to the table its expertise in clothing, textiles, military logistics, and comprehensive supply chain solutions. This merger enables GALLS to offer end-to-end supply chain services, a move that aligns with its strategic objectives and enhances its capability to serve America's uniformed professionals more efficiently.

Strengthening Strategic Military Relationships

Through this acquisition, GALLS secures its position as a key player in the military market, expanding its reach and services. The contracts with DLA for U.S. Army OCIE and A3PL, along with the US Navy NECC Rapid Fielding Operation, are testament to the strengthened relationships and trust between GALLS and the military. This strategic move not only enhances GALLS's service capabilities but also reaffirms its commitment to supporting the logistical needs and operational readiness of the U.S. military forces.

Bolstering Capabilities and Expanding Reach

GALLS has been serving public safety and military professionals since 1983, consistently expanding its reach in the market through strategic acquisitions, including Patriot Outfitters in 2017 and U.S. Patriot in 2022. The addition of LVI to its portfolio further bolsters GALLS's capabilities in offering comprehensive, end-to-end supply chain solutions. This acquisition is expected to significantly enhance GALLS's standing as a leading provider in the public safety and military markets, reaffirming its status and commitment to excellence and comprehensive service delivery.

In conclusion, the acquisition of LVI by GALLS marks a pivotal moment in the company's history, as it expands into third-party logistics services and solidifies its relationships with key branches of the U.S. military. The move not only enhances GALLS's service offerings but also aligns with its long-standing commitment to supporting the nation's uniformed personnel. As GALLS integrates LVI's expertise and capabilities, it sets a new standard in military logistics and supply chain solutions, ready to meet the evolving needs of America's defense sector.