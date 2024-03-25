From Punjab Police to Indian Army: Constables Anmol Sharma, Lovepreet Singh Commissioned as Officers

Two Punjab Police constables, Anmol Sharma and Lovepreet Singh, have embarked on a remarkable journey, transitioning from their roles within the police force to becoming commissioned officers in the Indian Army. This achievement not only marks a significant personal milestone for both individuals but also serves as a source of immense pride for the Punjab Police and the state of Punjab. Their paths to commission were filled with dedication, involving unconventional study sessions in a temple and during physical training breaks, illustrating their unwavering commitment to fulfilling their dreams and the aspirations of their families.

Unwavering Dedication and Unique Preparation

Anmol Sharma and Lovepreet Singh's journey to becoming commissioned officers is a tale of determination and perseverance. After joining the Punjab Police in August 2022, both constables were selected for training with the newly formed Sadak Surakhya Force (SSF). Despite the demanding training schedule, they found innovative ways to prepare for the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview. Their preparation included studying under the dim light of a temple jot and utilizing table lamps in their rooms to avoid disturbing others. Anmol's journey was particularly challenging; he managed to lose ten kilograms during his preparation, which he humorously compared to studying in an oven. Both constables' efforts paid off, with Anmol securing an all-India rank of 99 in the Combined Defence Services (CDS) exam and Lovepreet clearing the SSB interview, fulfilling a generational family dream.

Family Dreams and Aspirations

The success of Anmol and Lovepreet is not merely their own but also represents the fulfillment of their families' long-held dreams. Lovepreet's achievement brought tears of joy to his father, a subedar who had himself faced setbacks in his attempts to become an officer. This accomplishment honored the aspirations of Lovepreet's grandfather, a retired Honorary Captain who wished for a family member to be commissioned as an officer. Anmol's journey to the Indian Army was driven by the dreams of his father, a Punjab Police Assistant Sub Inspector and international hockey umpire, and his uncle, who envisioned him serving the nation as a commissioned officer. Their stories underscore the deep familial connections to the armed forces and the personal sacrifices made in pursuit of these ambitions.

Inspiring the Next Generation

The stories of Anmol Sharma and Lovepreet Singh are not just narratives of personal achievement but also serve as potent sources of inspiration for the youth of Punjab and the nation. Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav highlighted the significance of their selection, expressing confidence that they would uphold the tradition of courage and valor in service. Their journey from constables in the Punjab Police to commissioned officers in the Indian Army exemplifies the possibilities that dedication, hard work, and perseverance can unlock. As they prepare to embark on their new roles, Anmol and Lovepreet stand as beacons of hope and motivation, encouraging others to dream big and work tirelessly towards achieving their goals.