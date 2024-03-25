French Navy Confiscates Over 10 Tons of Cocaine in Historic Seizures off Africa

In a striking blow to international drug trafficking, the French Navy recently undertook two major operations off the west coast of Africa, seizing a monumental total of 10,693 kg of cocaine.

These operations underscored the increasing vigilance and strategic coordination among international and national agencies in combating the surge in drug-related activities in the region.

Unprecedented Seizures Highlight Global Cooperation

On the early morning of 14 March, French Navy personnel, acting on intelligence provided by the Maritime Analysis and Operations Centre (Narcotics) (MAOC N), the American Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and in collaboration with the Brazilian federal police, intercepted a fishing vessel under the Brazilian flag.

This operation resulted in the seizure of 10,693 kg of cocaine, valued at nearly 695 million euros. This operation was a testament to the "perfect cooperation" among international and national bodies, as stated by the French Navy, showcasing the effectiveness and commitment of France in protecting its borders and combating organized crime at sea.

Operation Corymbe's Strategic Importance

The French Navy's continuous presence in the Gulf of Guinea through Operation Corymbe has significantly contributed to these successes. Supported by maritime patrol aircraft, the French Navy deploys vessels, such as the Commandant Bouan, to patrol the region almost permanently.

This strategic deployment has not only facilitated these massive drug seizures but also enhanced maritime security and safeguarded French and European interests against illicit trafficking and other maritime threats.

Rising Trends in Drug Trafficking

2023 has seen a notable increase in drug seizures by the French Navy, with more than 33 tons of drugs intercepted between the Antilles, West Africa, and the Indian Ocean, marking a 13% increase compared to the previous year. These operations, totaling 13 for the year, intercepted and destroyed drugs worth an estimated 775 million euros.

The increase in cocaine quantity seized highlights the growing challenge of drug trafficking from South America to Europe, often routed through Brazil and West Africa. This trend underscores the critical role of international and interagency collaboration in addressing the complex issue of global drug trafficking.

As the French Navy continues to assert its sovereignty and protect against illicit activities, these operations serve as a stark reminder of the persistent and evolving challenges in combating drug trafficking on the high seas.

The success of these seizures not only disrupts the drug supply chains but also significantly impacts the operations of criminal organizations, such as Brazil's Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC), involved in these illicit activities. The implications of these seizures are far-reaching, signaling a robust response against drug trafficking and reinforcing the importance of international cooperation in maintaining maritime security and combating organized crime.