en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

France Reiterates Support for Ukraine Amidst Escalating Russian Attacks

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:17 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 11:33 am EST
France Reiterates Support for Ukraine Amidst Escalating Russian Attacks

France’s newly appointed Foreign Minister, Stéphane Séjourné, has expressed the country’s unwavering support for Ukraine amidst escalating Russian missile and drone attacks. The reaffirmation came during Séjourné’s first official visit to Kyiv, a visit that coincides with the impending second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Joint Production of Drones and Artillery

Meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Séjourné emphasized that despite the world grappling with various crises, Ukraine continues to be a priority for France. The discussions with Ukrainian officials focused on the country’s defense needs, particularly on the joint production of drones and artillery, and the fortification of air defense.

International Aid amid Funding Challenges

The visit followed British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s announcement of a new military aid package for Ukraine. However, Ukraine is struggling as promised aid has significantly decreased compared to the previous year. Major funding blocks in Brussels and Washington are stalled due to political reasons. The European Union is set to discuss the release of a 50-billion-euro aid package for Ukraine, currently vetoed by Hungary’s Viktor Orban.

France and UK’s Military Support

France has so far provided 3.2 billion euros in military support to Ukraine. The UK’s aid has reached nearly 12 billion pounds. The visit by Séjourné underscores ongoing international efforts to support Ukraine amidst its conflict with Russia, which has intensified its aerial assaults and is bracing for a long-term conflict.

0
Europe International Relations Military
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Europe

See more
20 mins ago
Germany to Join EU Naval Mission to Protect Red Sea Shipping Routes
In a bid to safeguard critical shipping lanes in the Red Sea, Germany is set to join an imminent European Union naval mission. The German parliamentary defence committee head, Maria Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, made the announcement at a New Year’s event, underlining the mission’s aim to shield commercial vessels navigating the strait adjacent to the Suez
Germany to Join EU Naval Mission to Protect Red Sea Shipping Routes
Analyzing the Risk of Nuclear Escalation in Global Military Confrontations
2 hours ago
Analyzing the Risk of Nuclear Escalation in Global Military Confrontations
Historic Abdication in Denmark: Queen Margrethe II Steps Down, Frederik X Ascends
2 hours ago
Historic Abdication in Denmark: Queen Margrethe II Steps Down, Frederik X Ascends
Denmark Witnesses Historic Royal Abdication as Queen Margrethe II Steps Down
23 mins ago
Denmark Witnesses Historic Royal Abdication as Queen Margrethe II Steps Down
Prince Frederik's Alleged Affair: A Stain on Danish Royalty?
30 mins ago
Prince Frederik's Alleged Affair: A Stain on Danish Royalty?
Dirty Wipes Invasion at Eastern Beach Prompts Environmental Investigation
51 mins ago
Dirty Wipes Invasion at Eastern Beach Prompts Environmental Investigation
Latest Headlines
World News
TMC Protests Against Central Government Over Withheld Funds and Alleged Misuse of Agencies
2 mins
TMC Protests Against Central Government Over Withheld Funds and Alleged Misuse of Agencies
British National in Line for Queen Elizabeth Hospital CEO Post: A Sign of Cross-Border Recruitment
2 mins
British National in Line for Queen Elizabeth Hospital CEO Post: A Sign of Cross-Border Recruitment
Elephants of Côte d'Ivoire Triumph in CAN 2023 Opening Match
3 mins
Elephants of Côte d'Ivoire Triumph in CAN 2023 Opening Match
Aaditya Thackeray Calls Out Maharashtra CM on WEF Delegation Size and Composition
5 mins
Aaditya Thackeray Calls Out Maharashtra CM on WEF Delegation Size and Composition
Unmasking the Climate Impact of the U.S. Healthcare Sector
5 mins
Unmasking the Climate Impact of the U.S. Healthcare Sector
Kenya's Rugby Triumph: A Stellar Start at the World Rugby HSBC Sevens Challenger 2024
6 mins
Kenya's Rugby Triumph: A Stellar Start at the World Rugby HSBC Sevens Challenger 2024
Mississippi Braces for Severe Cold: Officials Urge Preparedness, Assure Gas Supply
6 mins
Mississippi Braces for Severe Cold: Officials Urge Preparedness, Assure Gas Supply
Intense Battle Ends in Draw: Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea Lock Horns in AFCON 2023
6 mins
Intense Battle Ends in Draw: Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea Lock Horns in AFCON 2023
AFCON Showdown: Nigeria Held to a Draw by Resilient Equatorial Guinea
6 mins
AFCON Showdown: Nigeria Held to a Draw by Resilient Equatorial Guinea
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
2 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
4 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
5 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
6 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
7 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
12 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
12 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
13 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
13 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app