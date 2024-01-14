France Reiterates Support for Ukraine Amidst Escalating Russian Attacks

France’s newly appointed Foreign Minister, Stéphane Séjourné, has expressed the country’s unwavering support for Ukraine amidst escalating Russian missile and drone attacks. The reaffirmation came during Séjourné’s first official visit to Kyiv, a visit that coincides with the impending second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Joint Production of Drones and Artillery

Meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Séjourné emphasized that despite the world grappling with various crises, Ukraine continues to be a priority for France. The discussions with Ukrainian officials focused on the country’s defense needs, particularly on the joint production of drones and artillery, and the fortification of air defense.

International Aid amid Funding Challenges

The visit followed British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s announcement of a new military aid package for Ukraine. However, Ukraine is struggling as promised aid has significantly decreased compared to the previous year. Major funding blocks in Brussels and Washington are stalled due to political reasons. The European Union is set to discuss the release of a 50-billion-euro aid package for Ukraine, currently vetoed by Hungary’s Viktor Orban.

France and UK’s Military Support

France has so far provided 3.2 billion euros in military support to Ukraine. The UK’s aid has reached nearly 12 billion pounds. The visit by Séjourné underscores ongoing international efforts to support Ukraine amidst its conflict with Russia, which has intensified its aerial assaults and is bracing for a long-term conflict.