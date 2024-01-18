France Denies Russia's Allegations of Mercenaries in Ukraine Amid Escalating Tensions

In a recent development, France has categorically denied Russian allegations of French mercenaries being present in Ukraine. This firm denial is a response to Russia's defense ministry's claim earlier this week alleging that Russian forces had killed French mercenaries in the region of Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Advertisment

Claims and Counterclaims

The Russian Defense Ministry had stated that it targeted a group of foreign fighters, including French mercenaries, in a long-range strike on the city of Kharkiv. However, it did not provide any substantive evidence to back its claim. Local authorities and an observer group have refuted these allegations, saying the strikes hit residential buildings, energy facilities, and medical institutions, leaving several civilians injured and causing considerable destruction. They have also clarified that there were no military targets in the vicinity.

Targeting Non-Military Structures

Advertisment

Kharkiv Governor Oleh Syniehubov confirmed the targeting of non-military structures, reporting that residential buildings were heavily damaged in the strikes. The Russian Defense Ministry's assertion of killing French mercenaries was refuted by the observer group, which stated that residential energy facilities and medical facilities bore the brunt of the attacks.

Escalating Tensions

These allegations have led to escalating tensions between France and Russia. Russia, standing by its claims, has summoned the French ambassador to the Foreign Ministry. France, on the other hand, has unequivocally denied these allegations, insisting that there are no French mercenaries operating in Ukraine as suggested by Russia.

Ukraine's Battle and Western Allies' Support

Amidst these allegations, Ukraine is grappling with an ammunition shortage in its ongoing battle with Russia. Western allies have convened in Paris to agree on new artillery supplies. Despite the European Union's promise of 1 million shells by spring, only 300,000 have been delivered so far. In response, France has increased its artillery ammunition output and has promised to deliver new Caesar truck-mounted guns for Ukraine. French President Macron has also announced further deliveries of long-range missiles and bomb guidance kits for Ukraine.